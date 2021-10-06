Active Chartered Financial Planners has welcomed an experienced client support manager as part of its ongoing growth and development programme.

Rebekah Thorpe joins the firm following three and a half years at Darlington Building Society in a similar client support position.

In her new role, Rebekah will offer support to the firm’s chartered financial planners and advisers, including daily communication with strategic partners and providers in order to update client plans.

She will also be responsible for building strong relationships with clients in order to ensure Active’s high levels of service are maintained.

Rebekah said: “I wanted to work with Active Chartered Financial Planners because it has a fantastic reputation for both its work with customers and the development of its staff.

“It’s a really positive environment to work in and I look forward to supporting the financial planners and advisers to provide Active’s trademark excellent service to our clients.

“I’ve worked in customer service my whole career, and I look forward to bringing my experience and enthusiasm to the role.”

Karl Pemberton, managing director at Active Chartered Financial Planners, said: “We are in a very privileged position at the moment that we’re able to grow our business and bring new talent into the team.

“Rebekah has been someone we have known for a while. It’s therefore a privilege to have her join the team, and I look forward to seeing her grow and develop with us.”