As the lockdown in the United Kingdom begins to lessen, many workers are hopeful that the work atmosphere they once had will begin to return. Unfortunately, the new normal is one that is drastically different than the one we knew just four months ago. However, while the pandemic continues, there is hope that a vaccine or treatment will be found in the coming months and the global economy will begin to slowly recover. Until then, workers in the UK must actively meet the current challenges that they are facing in the workforce. Depending on the industry you work in these could simply be wearing the proper personal protective equipment in the office, or ensuring that you log exactly who you came into contact with during your shift in a factory. The key to keeping workers safe during this time, and meeting all workplace challenges head-on, is with a top-notch HSE management system.

What is an HSE Management System?

An HSE management system or health, safety, and environment management system, is one that encompasses those three aspects into workplace safety plans. Health and environmental factors need to be assessed and incorporated into any safety management plan if it is going to be effective. Obviously, an HSE management system must now incorporate the unique workplace challenges posed by COVID-19, and be amended as safety conditions change. Every company has a specific pandemic plan now, but as COVID-19 safety regulations continue to change in each country or different safety protocols created, these plans must be constantly updated.

Within the UK, as lockdown begins to ease, occupational health managers must assess these changing rules and regulations and apply them to their own industries. For workers that are on an assembly line in a factory, they must have physical distancing markers placed at intervals to ensure that they maintain the regulated distance suggested by the government. Proper personal protective equipment must also be worn both for the work being performed, but also for protection against COVID-19.

Facing Challenges

With any evolving situation, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be unforeseen challenges that arise. Some of these challenges may have to do with a shift contracting the novel coronavirus, and then having to perform contact tracing within the workplace, and the worker’s family to aid in the prevention of community transmission. Other challenges may come in the form of procuring the necessary personal protective equipment to keep workers safe. Another major challenge may simply be having to cut down on the amount of workers allowed to work in an office space due to physical distancing measures. While all of these challenges must be addressed and solutions found, one of the best ways to systematically address these before they become pressing is through an HSE management system which is administered via a technology designed to evolve with changing regulations.

Slowly, workplaces are beginning to return to some semblance of normalcy, but occupational health managers must actively work to address evolving COVID-19 related challenges. This must be done with a lot of forethought, and the usage of a safety management plan that can be easily adapted to changing regulations. The most effective way to do this is to use easily updatable technology.