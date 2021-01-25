Aero Commerce, the North East ecommerce platform specialist, has announced that it is expanding its office footprint to accommodate future growth.

Following its latest round of investment, the Middlesbrough and Newcastle – based tech company plans to overhaul and expand its Commerce House office space to meet growth ambitions.

One of the UK’s fastest growing ecommerce solutions, Aero Commerce provides a web – based platform that is sold through its network of more than 70 agency partners that integrate the platform into ecommerce stores they build for retailers.

Aero Commerce has, to date, received investment of £1.4m, which, alongside its growing market position, is driving the expansion in support of the company’s strategy to increase the online retail transactions handled by the Aero platform.

Since its launch 12 months ago, the platform has supported approaching £100m of ecommerce transactions, which is forecast to reach in excess on a quarter of a billion pounds this year.

The additional floorspace will accelerate the company’s recruitment plans for extra developers and an expanded sales & marketing team to provide more support to its network of partner agencies, as well as financial transaction providers, such as PayPal, Klarna, Total Processing and Trust Payments.

With a team that thrives on interaction and collaboration, Aero Commerce is keen to maximise the use of space to bring its workforce together after lockdown restrictions are eased, which will be supported by the new offices that enable effective social distancing for a larger team.

The company is also utilising its experience of home working during the pandemic to provide an in-office alternative to its creative team space with the introduction of a ‘Focus Zone’.

This breakout space, consisting of a series of pods, will enable members of the team to work on projects in a quiet area, which has been highlighted as one benefit of home working during the lockdowns. The company will also be creating sound proofed video conferencing rooms to continue the successful virtual meetings that ultimately minimises travel requirements.

Richard Bendelow, CEO and founder of Aero Commerce said: “We are really proud to be part of Tees Valley and the North East’s growing tech and digital sector and this expansion strengthens our commitment to the area.

“Being part of the vibrant tech cluster is helping us attract talented local people into the business that can support our growth and by increasing our footprint in Commerce House we will be able to expand our team to serve a larger client base.”

Richard added: “Taking this additional space is also helping us to rethink our workspace and create an environment that is both collaborative and creative, but also can provide more social distancing and embrace some of the benefits of remote working.

“Our new ‘Focus Zone’ will provide the right balance alongside our open plan office, which is essential for a dynamic, scale-up business to adapt quickly and make the most of the skills of the team.”