After-show party will top off a special day in Sunderland

Marty Longstaff at the opening night of The Fire Station

AN unforgettable day of performances from Sunderland artists will culminate at an amazing free Cultural Quarter After-Show Party.

This Friday (November 10) will see three different shows in three different venues from Wearside performers. The shows will be followed by a party at The Engine Room which will celebrate the performances with an unmissable evening of live music from DJ Peter Brewis, from Field Music.

International superstar Dave Stewart will roll out the hits from the Eurythmics Song Book at the Sunderland Empire. His latest tour marks the first time in more than 20 years that fans can see a full length show of Eurythmics classics, performed by Dave and a full live band of female virtuoso singers and musicians.

The Songbook tour also celebrates 40 years since the release of the timeless Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), and is takes fans on a nostalgic and electrifying musical journey which resulted in more than 75 million albums sold worldwide.

Dave has long been a passionate supporter of emerging local talent, working in his own studio with both Marty Longstaff (The Lake Poets) and the late, great Faye Fantarrow, who died earlier this year aged just 21.

So it’s no coincidence that on the same evening at The Fire Station, just next door to the Empire, Marty will present four rising stars from Sunderland Young Musicians Project (SYMP), before playing a set of his own music. SYMP is a successful and much respected artist development scheme.

The first part of the evening will feature Izzy Price, Lottie Willis, Isabel Maria and Lily Mac, all hotly-tipped breakthrough artists. To book tickets, or for more information, go to www.thefirestation.org.uk

The young stars will be among those attending the after-show party.

Meanwhile, over at Pop Recs on High Street West (at 8pm), award-winning Sunderland comedian David Callaghan will present his critically acclaimed show Everything That’s Me is Falling Apart. Armed with a live camera, a miniature set and a model train, David will introduce us to those poor souls who’ve had to live through awkward moments.

The show has been performed to packed audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe, London and Sweden – among many other places, but David is relishing a return to his home city. His show explores life’s turning points; missed chances and lost loves.

For tickets, which start at £8.80, go to https://www.seetickets.com/event/everything-that-s-me-is-falling-apart/pop-recs-ltd/2698415

Rhys McKinnell, Chief Executive of Pub Culture which runs The Fire Station and The Engine Room, said: “It’s only right that we have a party to celebrate so many Sunderland artists gathering across the stages of three of the city’s leading venues on one night.

“Peter Brewis will be our resident DJ for the night and he’ll be spinning some great hits – and guilty pop pleasures from 10pm until midnight. We’ll also be serving Dave Stewart’s personal recipe for his favourite tipple – Grey Goose Vodka Martini.

“There’s no need to book, unless you’re planning to eat with us, and we look forward to seeing you at The Engine Room for what will be a truly magical night.”

For more on The Engine Room, go to https://pubculture.com/engineroom/

For more on The Fire Station, go to www.thefirestation.org.uk