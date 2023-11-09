Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Marouli to Join NE Adult Panto Cast

North East Adult Panto Announces Newcastle’s Michael Marouli as Cast Addition for Big Dick Whittington and His Pussy!

North East Adult Panto is thrilled to announce the exciting addition of Newcastle’s very own Michael Marouli to the cast of their upcoming production, Big Dick Whittington and His Pussy. Currently captivating audiences on Season 5 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Marouli will join forces with renowned personalities Katie Price and Ophelia Balls, bringing their unique talent and charisma to the role of ‘Pussy Twat’ (the cat).

Big Dick Whittington and His Pussy promises to be a hilarious and provocative adult pantomime event like no other. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of outrageous humour, dazzling performances, and tongue-in-cheek innuendos that will leave them in stitches. This unforgettable production is set to take place at the Exchange 1856 in North Shields this January.

Tickets for Big Dick Whittington and His Pussy are now on sale, to secure your seats, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/neadultpanto Additionally, they are offering an exclusive opportunity to enhance your evening with limited VIP Meet and Greet tickets. Immerse yourself in the excitement and mingle with the talented cast before the show. It’s the perfect way to make your experience more memorable and unique.

Liam Glendinning Producer at NE Adult Pantos said:

“Don’t miss the chance to experience a night of side-splitting laughter and unforgettable entertainment as Michael Marouli takes the stage alongside an all-star cast.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Michael Marouli join our cast for Big Dick Whittington and His Pussy.

“Their talent and infectious energy will undoubtedly enhance the show, and we can’t wait to see them bring their unique flair to the character of ‘Pussy Twat’. Together with Katie Price and Ophelia Balls, this promises to be an unforgettable production that pushes the boundaries of traditional pantomime.”

Big Dick Whittington and His Pussy are performing from 26th to 28th January 24.