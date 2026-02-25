  • Wed. Feb 25th, 2026

Business

All 2Pure products are now certified carbon neutral

Dave Stopher

Feb 25, 2026

“We are delighted to announce that all 2Pure products are now fully carbon neutral, delivering meaningful impact where it matters most, with measured, certified change. And we’re doing it today, not promising for tomorrow.”

Northumberland company 2Pure Products was established with the principles required to be a measurably sustainable business and is proud to announce that all 2Pure products are now fully carbon neutral.

Measuring our carbon impact

“Understanding the pressing need to reduce carbon and properly understand the environmental impact of our products, we employed independent experts McGrady Clarke and Metsims to conduct a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) to cover every stage of each product’s journey,” says James Law, Director of 2Pure Products, which is based in Prudhoe.

“Following the requirements of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol and the ISO 14040 and 14044 standards for Life Cycle Assessment to ensure our evaluations met globally recognised best practice, we were able to focus specifically on greenhouse emissions throughout the life cycle and identify ’Hot Spots’ to make changes.”

For OdorBac Tec4 and OdorBac Air, the total cradle-to-grave footprint is 0.063 kg CO₂e per litre of concentrate. For OdorBac Toilet & Scale, the total cradle-to-grave footprint is 0.121 kg CO₂e per litre. For all our products, the main emissions hotspots are the formulation and ingredients, packaging and transport. It should be noted that these figures exclude the use phase.

Sustainable by design

 

“Ever since we started the business, we ensured that we have operated as sustainably as possible. Manufactured in the UK using renewable energy sources, all of our 100% recyclable plastic containers are made from 100% recycled plastic using 88% less energy, 59% less water and 71% less CO2.

“All 2Pure Products are also designed to be used in our LoopBox™ reusable container system that allows packaging to be collected, washed and refilled in a continuous cycle. This doesn’t just stop plastic waste; it also cuts carbon emissions associated with producing and transporting new containers.”

 

Neutralising our carbon impact

“We have committed to reducing our carbon impact by at least 5% per year and we have partnered with Gold Standard to offset the remaining emissions with verified environmental and social value projects,” says James Law. “We are therefore proud to announce that all 2Pure products are carbon neutral (excluding the use phase).

Addressing the use phase to achieve carbon-neutral certification

“We believe that responsible manufacturers should also account for the ‘in-use’ phase of the life cycle for all its products,” says James Law. “We will therefore add extra Gold Standard carbon credits for the use cycle, making our products carbon negative at point of purchase.

“Customers that partner with us can receive annual carbon retirement certificates in their own business name for the use cycle. This means they receive an auditable retirement record linked to the Gold Standard Impact Registry which supports their Scope 3 reporting under ‘Purchased Goods and Services’. We will be issuing these evidence packs, useful for ESG, CSR and procurement submissions, for the first time in January 2026 and cover the whole of their purchases for 2025, and annually thereafter.”

“In conclusion, we are delighted to announce that all 2Pure products are now fully carbon neutral, delivering meaningful impact where it matters most, with measured, certified change. And we’re doing it today, not promising for tomorrow.”

https://2pureproducts.com

