International Women’s Day event to help unemployed women with jobs and funded training

Wave, a national water retailer and major County Durham employer, is hosting a free event to help unemployed women find jobs and free training.

Up to 200 women can sign up to the Helping Women into Employment event at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Durham on Friday 6th March. There is a choice of two sessions running between 10am-12.45pm and 1.30pm-4pm.

The event promises to be an interactive day, giving women access to a range of short inspirational talks, career guidance, CV preparation and interview tips, all in a relaxed and welcoming environment. In addition, Wave has invited key partners who’ll offer practical employment support, including job coaching, free training opportunities, benefits and childcare advice and access to employers with current vacancies.

The event comes as the North East records its highest economic inactivity rate since 2013, with women disproportionately affected, according to the latest labour market data from the Office for National Statistics. Nearly three in ten women aged 16–64 are economically inactive in the region, rising to almost half of those aged 16–24 and more than half of women aged 50–64.

As a major employer across the North East, Wave says it is using International Women’s Day as an opportunity to focus on practical action. With a high proportion of its workforce living and working locally, the business says it has a responsibility to support its local community by connecting women directly with opportunities, funded training and trusted support services that can help them access employment.

Women attending the event will find:

Job vacancy information from Wave and employers that are actively recruiting. These include The North East Autism Society, Durham County Council, St Anne’s Community Services, Chartwells and Zen Educate.

Free training courses in key industries through New College Durham.

Interview preparation sessions from a host of experts and organisations including Smart Works North East and TEDX presenter and leadership coach Laura Thomson-Staveley

The event is driven by Wave’s commitment to giving back to local communities through its Social and Sustainability Promise, led by Wave’s Director of HR, Jane Austin.

Jane said: “What we plan to deliver, isn’t just a job fayre. We’re ripping up the rulebook to create a unique event with women at the centre and celebrate International Women’s Day in a way which will provide them with practical support, guidance, and opportunities.”

“At Wave, we want to lead the way and make a difference – not only as a water retailer but as an employer, and we’re proud to be a business where women can thrive. In total, 55% of our senior leadership team and 59% of all our employees are female. Our flexible working, family friendly policies and focus on wellbeing mean women have the tools and support they need to help them lead successful lives.”

To find out more and register a place visit: Helping women into employment Fri, Mar 6, 2026 | Eventbrite