The Fisker Ocean will be on display with fleet partner Agilauto Brand of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance at the upcoming 2022 Mondial de l’Auto in Paris

Fisker will display the top-trim Fisker Ocean Extreme

Fisker plans to open a Fisker Lounge and Center+ in Paris in 2023

Production of the Fisker Ocean is on track for November 2022, with deliveries in France planned for April 2023

LOS ANGELES (September 26, 2022) – Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – will feature its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV at the 2022 Mondial de l’Auto held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles October 17-23, 2022.

“I’m excited to bring the Fisker Ocean to the French market at the iconic Mondial de l’Auto with our fleet partner Agilauto Brand of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker says. “France is one of our nine launch markets for the Fisker Ocean, and we expect to grow our presence in the country throughout 2023 and beyond. We’re on track for production to start in November 2022 at Magna’s carbon-neutral factory in Austria, and we’ll deliver the first Fisker Ocean to France a few months later.”

Designed to be the most sustainable SUV on Earth, the Fisker Ocean features a beautifully crafted interior with ethically sourced, upcycled materials throughout. The eco-friendly cabin showcases high-grade upholstery, carpets, and interior details made from recycled plastic bottles and other recycled plastics. By using recycled source material wherever possible, we lower the carbon footprint of manufacturing these fabrics.

Fisker will display a production-intent top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme, retailing for 69 950 €[1] in France and traveling 630 kilometers[2] on a single charge with dual motor all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, and many innovative safety features. The Fisker Ocean Extreme features a stunning, clean aesthetic inside and out, with a panoramic roof, a 17.1″ Revolve rotating center screen with Hollywood Mode, Fisker Intelligent Pilot, Smart Traction, California Mode, and the SolarSky panoramic roof, adding even more emissions-free range.

When fully exposed to the sun, the Fisker Ocean Extreme’s SolarSky can produce up to 2,400 clean, emissions-free kilometers[3] per year, and under ideal conditions may increase to beyond 3,200 kilometers3 – all powered by pure sunshine.

Fisker plans to open retail locations in Paris in the first half of 2023 to coincide with sales, service, and deliveries. From launch, Fisker owners across France will enjoy concierge service from trained Fisker mobile technicians, leveraging an existing network of service providers with select and certified locations strategically placed throughout the country.

Fisker’s fleet partner, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, will display the Fisker Ocean in the Agilauto section of its booth in Hall 4, stand 441, throughout the show. As previously announced, Fisker and Agilauto Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, a division of Crédit Agricole Group, one of the largest banking groups in Europe, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in March 2021. The MOU provides eligible employees of Groupe Crédit Agricole and select private banking clients of Crédit Agricole the opportunity to lease Fisker Ocean SUVs, accelerating the bank’s commitment to sustainable mobility.

Production of the Fisker Ocean will start on November 17, 2022, at a carbon-neutral factory in Graz, Austria. Deliveries to customers in France and eight other launch markets will begin shortly after.