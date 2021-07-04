Seen for the first time ever on the roads, the 100% electric Ariya coupé crossover chose the glamour of Monaco for its debut drive

Set against a fitting backdrop of the spectacular Formula E street circuit, Ariya’s first public drive marked an exciting milestone in Nissan’s electric vehicle journey

MONACO (24 May 2021) – Nissan Ariya has made its first public appearance, fittingly undertaking its debut drive around the iconic Circuit de Monaco in the glamourous French Riviera.

The all-electric coupé crossover’s sleek and seamless design was perfectly complemented by the stylish Monaco backdrop, as Ariya completed laps of the famous street circuit which has hosted Nissan’s latest electrifying journey in Formula E.

“Ariya’s public driving in the streets of Monaco is a great way to witness the capabilities of our e-4ORCE technology. Ariya is the epitome of Nissan’s innovation in electric mobility and this event marks a defining moment in the next chapter of Nissan’s EV journey.” said Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President, Product Strategy and Pricing, Nissan AMIEO.

Combining powerful performance, connected technologies and a revolutionary new EV design, the Ariya all-electric coupé crossover is the icon of Nissan’s innovative and electric future. Featuring advanced connectivity, technology, a competitive range of battery capacities and the unique e-4ORCE drivetrain, Ariya is designed to enrich people’s lives through a seamless, intuitive and adaptive experience.

Nissan’s electrification strategy draws on over a decade of EV expertise and transferring knowledge and technology between the racetrack and road, providing the best possible electric vehicle offering for customers.

Formula E has captured the imagination of people around the world and spotlighted the thrilling possibilities for electric vehicles. Ariya’s first outing on the iconic Circuit de Monaco demonstrates to a global audience the excitement of zero-emissions electric vehicles is something everyone can experience.

This season, the Nissan Formula E team is strongly connecting its competitiveness to its production EVs. New for the 2020/2021 season, the team has named car No. 22 after Nissan’s all-electric LEAF road car and car No. 23 after the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover SUV.