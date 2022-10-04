All-electric ID. Buzz Cargo now available to order

Attractive finance packages start from £479 on Contract Hire

Pricing starts from £38,125**, including three services and one MOT^

All-new model available in two trims: Commerce and Commerce Plus

Milton Keynes, UK – Order books for the new all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo are officially open, with prices starting from £38,125 or just £479 per month*.

Customers can choose between two trim levels that offer business-ready practicality, advanced connectivity, and driver assistance systems: Commerce and Commerce Plus, both fitted with a 77kWh (net capacity) lithium-ion battery and electric motor producing a power output of 204 PS and delivering an all-electric range of up to 256 miles.

To celebrate order books opening this month, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering compelling finance offers on ID. Buzz Cargo, with monthly payments starting from just £479 on Contract Hire. Customers are also eligible for a free wall box charger and £100 We Charge voucher†, if financed through Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Financial Services on any finance product (Up to 7.7% APR Representative). Please visit our website for details and T&C’s.

Finance example

Example based on a 36 month, 10,000 mile per annum

non maintained Contract Hire agreement

ID. Buzz Cargo Commerce 77kWh 35 monthly payments of £479.00 Customer initial rental £2,874.00 On the road retail cash price £46,621.00 Excess mileage charge 8.24p per mile

Starting from £38,125**, Commerce features LED headlight signature, three front seats with heated driver’s seat, front and rear parking sensors, Ready 2 Discover infotainment system with 10” touchscreen, wireless App-Connect for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multiple USB-C ports. The price also includes three services and one MOT^.

Commerce Plus, with prices starting from £42,375, adds Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Keyless Entry, Park Assist Plus with memory function, rear view camera, multi-function leatherette steering wheel, heated windscreen, Discover Pro navigation system with 10” touchscreen, plus a range of driver assistance systems such as Travel Assist, Lane Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist.

The ID. Buzz Cargo, built on the MEB platform, can accommodate two Euro pallets loaded sideways, with an overall volume of up to 3.9m3. Likewise, with its powerful e-drive, trailer loads of up to 1,000 kg can also be easily attached to the optional trailer hitch.

For more information visit the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles website: https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/electric-vans/id-buzz-cargo.html