The All-New Dacia Jogger redefines the 7-seat family car with a blend of estate car practicality, MPV spaciousness and SUV styling

Available with a choice of three trim levels – Essential, Comfort, and Extreme SE – starting from only £14,995 OTR

Generous standard specification includes air conditioning, cruise control and rear parking sensors across the range

Innovative modular roof rails and split-folding seats with more than 60 possible configurations offer unrivalled practicality and versatility

Three multimedia systems available, including Dacia’s clever Media Control – placing the smartphone at the centre of the experience

Available to pre-order online now at www.dacia.co.uk, with first deliveries expected in the first half of 2022

Dacia has confirmed full UK pricing and specifications for its sector-redefining 7-seater family car, the All-New Dacia Jogger, which is now available to pre-order online. Offering Dacia’s famed-fresh thinking and value-for-money approach to the market, the All-New Jogger is priced from only £14,995 on-the-road.

The All-New Dacia Jogger offers unrivalled versatility by blending the practicality of an estate car with the spaciousness of an MPV and the styling of an SUV to create a family car that exists in a class of its own.

Generous proportions and rugged styling ensure the All-New Jogger is ready for adventure, backed up by a series of clever touches and smart thinking, from the ingenious modular roof rails to the innovative Media Control system that places the smartphone at the centre of the car’s multimedia experience.

At launch, the All-New Jogger will be powered by Dacia’s brand new TCe 110 turbocharged petrol engine, delivering both willing performance, excellent fuel economy and reduced emissions thanks to several technical innovations.

The All-New Jogger will be available exclusively with 7-seats and in three trim levels – Essential, Comfort, and Extreme SE. All versions are generously equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, and rear parking sensors as standard across the range. In the interests of keeping things simple for customers, the All-New Jogger is offered with just two options – metallic paint and a spare wheel.

The All-New Dacia Jogger is available to pre-order online now, with first deliveries expected in the first half of 2022.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

Based on the company’s modular CMF-B platform, the All-New Jogger features a unique rear module that extends the car’s length to just over 4.5m, making it the longest model in the Dacia range. Key to the Jogger’s spaciousness, this extra length allows it to deliver the same level of versatility as many larger models from the segments above.

With a generous 200mm of ground clearance (unladen), a reinforced body structure, and protective body-cladding, the All-New Jogger has been designed with an active life in mind. That ethos can be seen in the bold, wide grille, flanked by Dacia’s signature Y-shaped LED daytime running lights and headlights with LED low-beam illumination.

The vertical rear lights maximise the width of the tailgate making loading easier, while a low load sill makes accessing the All-New Jogger’s spacious cargo area fuss-free. The Jogger’s readiness for the great outdoors continues with its innovative modular roof rails that transform in a few simple steps to accept anything from skis to mountain bikes, complete with a generous 80kg load capacity.

Comfort models feature Dacia’s clever ‘Flex’ wheels which, although styled to replicate the appearance of alloy wheels, are more robust and affordable should they need to be replaced.

Alloy wheels with a stylish black finish are standard on the Extreme SE model, along with modular black roof rails, black door mirrors, black shark-fin antenna, unique protective door strips, and contrasting front and rear skid plates.

There are six distinctive body colours to choose from, with Pearl Black, Slate Grey, Moonstone Grey and Terracotta Bronze available across the range, and Glacier White and Iron Blue on Essential and Comfort models.

INTERIOR FEATURES

The All-New Dacia Jogger offers unrivalled interior space for a family of up to seven. With three full rows of seating, the All-New Jogger can easily accommodate up to seven adults in comfort or, with the split-folding seats arranged into one of more than 60 possible configurations, up to 1,819 DM3 VDA of cargo space.

The second-row seats offer plenty of seat height, similar to those in the front, together with generous foot- and knee-room. A tipping mechanism provides access to the third-row seats, made easier by longer rear doors, while an impressive 855mm of headroom and 127mm of knee-room allows two adults to sit in comfort.

With all seats in place, the boot offers a useful 213-litres of storage space, rising to 712-litres with the third-row seats folded and measured to the top of the backrest. Folding the second-row seats and removing the third row increases that still further to an impressive 1,819 DM3 VDA.

Dacia’s ingenious design ensures the available space can be used in any number of ways, with four lashing rings, three load hooks, and elastic straps to hold loads safely and securely. With a 12V socket and ISOFIX child-seat mounts for the second-row seats, the All-New Jogger offers maximum versatility.

Fold-down tray tables (available on Extreme SE) and cup holders for the second-row seats ensure all occupants are kept entertained, while even those in the third row have their own armrests.

Always helping to keep family life organised, the All-New Jogger boasts 24-litres of storage space spread conveniently throughout the cabin. A generously sized 7-litre glove box is joined by front and rear door pockets capable of holding a 1-litre bottle, with a 1.3-litre lidded storage bin within the centre console and six cup-holders.

MULTIMEDIA

Three advanced multimedia and infotainment systems are available in the All-New Dacia Jogger, each with a range of powerful connected features for busy, modern families.

Dacia’s clever Media Control system revolves around a smartphone docking station integrated into the dashboard. By using the screen that we carry with us every day – our smartphones – Dacia has created a way of maximising usability and familiarity, while also solving the problems caused by aftermarket windscreen mounts and charging cables.

Once the smartphone is held securely within the universal slot, the free Dacia Media Control app places the phone at the heart of the connected experience. Navigation, radio, music, telephone, and even vehicle information are all now at the driver’s fingertips, accessed through the phone’s own voice recognition function or via the steering wheel-mounted controls. Music and navigation instructions are channelled through the car’s speakers thanks to the Bluetooth connection, while a conveniently located USB port handles charging duties.

Media Display upgrades the audio experience with four speakers, while an 8-inch touchscreen mounted high on the dashboard and angled towards the driver for maximum visibility takes over from the Media Control docking station. The system boasts both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while a new ‘Car’ tab gives access to various ADAS and vehicle settings.

Media Nav builds upon the Media Display system with the addition of wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a full in-car navigation function, and an upgraded audio system with six speakers and two USB ports.

ENGINES

From launch, the All-New Jogger will be powered by Dacia’s new TCe 110 1.0-litre three-cylinder direct injection turbocharged petrol engine. Developing 110hp and 200Nm of torque at 2,900-3,500rpm, it uses technical innovations such as variable valve timing, a variable displacement oil pump, an integrated exhaust manifold, and a particulate filter to achieve impressive performance while reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.

Euro 6D-Full compliant and equipped with Stop & Start as standard, the TCe 110 is coupled to a smooth-shifting, low friction six-speed manual transmission to help deliver the best possible performance.

SAFETY

All Dacia Jogger models feature six airbags, including curtain and side airbags to protect the abdomen, chest and head, as well as a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) is standard across the range and uses front-mounted radar to measure the distance to the vehicles in front and warn the driver should a risk of collision be detected. If the driver fails to take avoiding action, the system can amplify or apply the brakes automatically.

Blind Spot Warning illuminates an LED light within the door mirror to warn the driver if another vehicle may be concealed from view.

Park Assist comprises of four ultrasonic rear sensors that are standard across all trim levels. Comfort and Extreme SE will get an additional 4 front sensors and a rear-view camera to provide both audible and visual assistance during parking manoeuvres.

Hill Start Assist prevents the vehicle from rolling backwards on a hill by holding the brakes for a period of two seconds after the driver releases their foot from the pedal.

Electronic Stability Control and cruise control with speed limiter are standard across the range, with blind spot warning and reversing camera available on selected grades.

UK SPECIFICATIONS

In line with Dacia’s brand ethos of offering simple, no-nonsense and value for money vehicles, the All-New Jogger is available with a choice of three well-equipped trim levels – Essential, Comfort and a special edition, Extreme SE.

Priced from only £14,995, the All-New Jogger Essential includes manual air conditioning, cruise control with speed limiter, rear parking sensors, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic headlights, front fog lights, electric front windows, Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), and Dacia’s clever Media Control that places the smartphone at the centre of the infotainment experience.

From £16,595, the Jogger Comfort adds Dacia’s innovative modular roof rails, body-colour door handles, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors with dark metal finish, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors with reversing camera, and clever 16-inch ‘Flex’ steel wheels that, although styled to replicate the appearance of alloy wheels, are more robust and affordable should they need to be replaced.

Moving inside, the Comfort model goes further with a soft-feel steering wheel, satin chrome interior door handles, satin chrome and copper orange air vents, central armrest with storage, electric rear windows and one-touch operation on the front, electric parking brake, keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, blind spot warning, and Dacia’s 8-inch Media Display system with two USB ports and smartphone mirroring, including both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

At £17,395, the special edition Extreme SE introduces 16-inch alloy wheels in a black finish, and both front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera. The interior, meanwhile, gains heated front seats, special floor and cargo mats, and Dacia’s Media Nav system with built-in navigation and wireless smartphone mirroring. The Extreme SE will only be available for a limited amount of time.

PRE-ORDERING

Available to pre-order now via www.dacia.co.uk, customers can leave a fully refundable £99 deposit, ensuring supply of their new vehicle as quickly as possible. In addition, for those who do pre-order, Dacia will pay for the vehicles first service.

PRICING

Version VED Year 1 BIK Basic Price VAT 20% Total Retail Price First Registration Fee Delivery Charge OTR Jogger Essential TCe 110 £220 29% £11,770.83 £2,354.17 £14,125 £55 £595 £14,995 Jogger Comfort TCe 110 £220 29% £13,104.17 £2,620.83 £15,725 £55 £595 £16,595 Jogger Extreme SE TCe 110 £220 29% £13,770.83 £2,754.17 £16,525 £55 £595 £17,395

DIMENSIONS

BOOT VOLUME (dm3 VDA / litres) All rows in place (top of backrest) 160 / 213 3rd row folded down (top of backrest) 565 / 712 2nd folded down and 3rd removed 1,819 / –

DIMENSIONS (mm) Overall length 4,547 Wheelbase 2,898 Front overhang 830 Rear overhang 820 Overall width without/with door mirrors 1,848 / 2,007 Front track 1,520 Rear track 1,509 Unladen Height without / with longitudinal roof bars 1,632 / 1,691 Ground clearance unladen 200 Front knee room 181 Rear passenger knee room – 2nd row 181 Rear passenger knee room – 3rd row 127 Front / rear 2nd row / rear 3rd row elbow room 1,410 / 1,416 / 1,243 Front / rear 2nd row / rear 3rd row shoulder room 1,395 / 1,372 / 1,242 Front head height 923 Rear head height – 2nd row 910 Rear head height – 3rd row 855 Loading length with all seats / 3rd row folded / 3rd and 2nd row folded 390 / 1,066 / 2,000 Inner width between wheel arch 1,018

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS