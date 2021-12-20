Order books for the all-new DS 4 premium hatchback have opened to UK customers

DS AUTOMOBILES has opened the order books for its new model, the DS 4. With prices starting from £25,350 OTR, the all-new DS 4 line-up features three variants: DS 4, Performance Line and Cross derivatives. Deliveries to UK customers will begin early in the new year.

Available to order online or in store, the all-new DS 4 is available with a highly efficient E-TENSE 225 plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO 2 emissions as low as 34g/km (WLTP), offering an all-electric drive of up to 30 miles from a single charge. The DS 4 will also be offered with a choice of three advanced PureTech petrol engines, a PureTech130, PureTech180 and PureTech225, and a BlueHDi 130 diesel. All powertrains are sold exclusively with DS’ smooth shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The all-new DS 4 features a striking new design, whilst embodying the brand’s savoir-faire positioning in the automotive industry. Whilst the exterior of the DS 4 features a distinctive design including a new light signature and slim projector headlights, complemented by Daytime Running Lights, the interior features refined materials including Alcantara®, forged carbon and wood, all incorporated via new upholstery techniques, with watchstrap leather, pearl stitching and hidden seams.

The DS 4 introduces new premium technology to the segment, including the DS IRIS SYSTEM – an all-new, full HD touchscreen infotainment system supported by over-the-air updates and featuring the IRIS personal assistant with natural voice recognition. To make the system even more intuitive, DS SMART TOUCH provides a small, additional touchscreen below the centre console with customisable shortcuts and handwriting recognition.

Enhancing the safety and convenience of the DS 4, DS EXTENDED HEAD-UP DISPLAY projects key information onto the windscreen, helping drivers keep their eyes on the road at all times. Further improving safety, DS NIGHT VISION helps detect hazards in low or poor visibility through the use of infrared camera technology, with objects projected onto the driver’s display.

A segment-first innovation, DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION features a camera positioned at the top of the windscreen to scan the road ahead for imperfections, while four attitude sensors and three accelerometers record every movement, allowing the system to control each wheel independently.

The all-new DS 4 is available in DS 4, CROSS and Performance Line variants.

DS 4

DS 4 variants are ideally suited to families and those after a versatile premium hatchback with a stylish and practical shape. The refined and charismatic design was inspired by the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE CONCEPT, with a compact length and wide, athletic stance. DS 4 models feature special bumpers, subtle chrome touches and a contrasting colour roof. In DS 4 specification, customers can choose between three trims – Bastille+, Trocadero and Rivoli.

PERFORMANCE LINE

The DS 4 Performance Line is available in two trims – Performance Line and Performance Line+ – with both versions sporting a more athletic look. The exterior trim highlights the car’s dynamic design, with a gloss black finish for the front grille and DS WINGS, as well as dark tinted rear windows and black upper window surrounds.

The Performance Line comes with black, 19-inch MINNEAPOLIS diamond-cut alloy wheels, and the interior is trimmed in Black Alcantara®, while the Perforated Fleur Leather Steering Wheel gains Performance Line stitching and a Forged Carbon insert. Performance Line models also feature front and rear parking sensors with a reversing camera, LED front and rear lights and, as with all DS 4 models, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch central touchscreen.

Performance Line+ adds a number of advanced driver assist and safety features, including an advanced emergency braking system and adaptive cruise control. Also included is the DS IRIS infotainment system with DS SMART TOUCH and the DS EXTENDED HEAD-UP DISPLAY.

CROSS

The DS 4 Cross complements the elegant design of the DS 4 with SUV-inspired styling cues, including side skirts, gloss black roof bars, front and rear skids and black bumpers. Also available as an exclusive option is Advanced Traction Control, featuring sand, snow and mud modes for improved grip when driving off-road.

There are two trims available in Cross specification – Cross Trocadero and Cross Rivoli. Cross Trocadero models come with 19-inch SAPORRO alloy wheels and a Tungsten Diamond cloth interior, while Cross Rivoli models are fitted with 19-inch LIMA diamond-cut alloy wheels and a Basalt black leather interior.

The Cross Rivoli features the DS IRIS SYSTEM and DS SMART TOUCH, while the DS MATRIX LED VISION headlights incorporate a Dynamic Bending Light function, which recalls the directional headlights of the original DS.

All DS 4 Cross models benefit from the DS EXTENDED HEAD-UP DISPLAY. New, immersive technology creates an optical illusion whereby vital driving information is displayed four metres ahead of the windscreen, diagonally following the driver’s gaze – the first time this has been seen in the segment.

Drivers can find out more about the all-new DS 4 and other models across the DS Automobiles range in the Virtual Showroom. DS Automobiles’ Virtual Showroom provides drivers with the opportunity to experience a full virtual walkaround of the models, open from 12-8 every day.

The all-new DS 4 can also be ordered entirely online via the DS Online Store. Customers can configure their vehicle, receive a part-exchange valuation on their current car, as well as tailor DS’s finance options to suit their needs all from the comfort of their home. Providing an added level of customer service, a DS Concierge team is also available to help answer any questions and assist with the order process. All DS models come with a three-year warranty as well as three years DS Assistance.

Prices for the all-new DS 4 start from £25,350 OTR. First DS 4 models will be delivered to UK customers early in the new year.

Full details for prices across the DS 4 range can be found below:

Trim Engine CO 2 g/km On the Road MRRP BIK per month

20/40% DS 4 Bastille+ PureTech 130 Automatic 132 £25,350.00 £125 £251 DS 4 Trocadero PureTech 130 Automatic 132 £28,850.00 £143 £286 BlueHDi 130 Automatic 121 £30,750.00 £163 £325 E-TENSE 225 30 £36,600.00 £0 £0 DS 4 Rivoli PureTech 180 Automatic 147 £35,150.00 £192 £384 PureTech 225 Automatic 149 £36,950.00 £202 £403 E-TENSE 225 30 £40,100.00 £0 £0 DS 4 Performance Line PureTech 130 Automatic 132 £26,850.00 £133 £266 BlueHDi 130 Automatic 121 £28,750.00 £152 £304 E-TENSE 225 30 £34,600.00 £0 £0 DS 4 Performance Line+ PureTech 180 Automatic 147 £33,150.00 £181 £362 PureTech 225 Automatic 150 £34,950.00 £196 £393 E-TENSE 225 30 £38,100.00 £0 £0 DS 4 Cross Trocadero PureTech 130 Automatic 132 £29,450.00 £146 £292 BlueHDi 130 Automatic 121 £31,350.00 £166 £332 E-TENSE 225 30 £37,200.00 £0 £0 DS 4 Cross Rivoli PureTech 180 Automatic 148 £35,750.00 £195 £390 PureTech 225 Automatic 150 £37,550.00 £211 £422 E-TENSE 225 30 £40,700.00 £0 £0

To find out more visit: https://www.dsautomobiles.co.uk/