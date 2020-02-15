e:HEV hybrid features three drive modes with EV mode offering exceptional performance in many daily driving scenarios

A total output of 109 PS (80kW) and 253Nm of electric propulsion torque

Combined CO 2 emissions from 102 g/km (WLTP) and fuel economy from 62.8 mpg (WLTP)

Intuitive & seamless in-car connectivity delivers a comprehensive suite of infotainment services, including Honda Personal Assistant

Jazz retains trademark versatility, with magic seat functionality and an impressive 1203 litres of luggage capacity

Expansion of Honda SENSING safety technologies available as standard

The all-new Honda Jazz provides an effortless driving experience with efficient and responsive performance delivered by e:HEV hybrid technology as standard. The all-new compact car offers the most compelling package in its segment, combining increased occupant comfort, intuitive technology, with seamless in-car connectivity and remote services that seamlessly integrate with occupants’ everyday lives.

The all-new Jazz e:HEV plays a key role in Honda’s commitment that 100% of its mainstream European sales will feature electrified powertrains by 2022. The car will be available across Europe in summer 2020.

Advanced e:HEV hybrid technology

For the first time, the Jazz will be sold exclusively across Europe with an advanced hybrid powertrain. Carrying Honda’s new e:HEV badge, the all-new Jazz has been engineered to deliver an exceptional blend of strong performance and impressive efficiency, to complement its class-leading levels of interior comfort and ultimate usability.

The e:HEV system is newly developed for Jazz and engineered to deliver an enjoyable driving experience. It comprises two compact, powerful electric motors connected to a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, a lithium-ion battery and an innovative fixed-gear transmission via an intelligent power control unit, which all work harmoniously together to provide a smooth and direct response.

The total output of 109 PS / 80kW can propel the car to 62mph in 9.4 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 108mph. The effect is an effortless and comfortable journey, whether travelling through urban areas or cruising at high speed on motorways. Its fuel-efficient hybrid system produces CO 2 emissions from 102 g/km (WLTP) and fuel economy of 62.8 mpg (WLTP) on the standard model and 110 g/km (WLTP) and 58.9mpg (WLTP) on the Crosstar.

To deliver such a highly-rewarding driving experience and exceptional efficiency, the advanced e:HEV hybrid set-up seamlessly selects from three interchangeable drive modes:

EV Drive: the lithium-ion battery supplies power to the electric propulsion motor directly

Hybrid Drive: the engine supplies power to the electric generator motor, which in turn supplies it to the electric propulsion motor

Engine Drive: the petrol engine is connected directly to the wheels via a lock-up clutch

In most urban driving situations, optimum efficiency is achieved through seamless transitions between EV Drive and Hybrid Drive. For driving at highway speeds, Engine Drive is used, supplemented by an on-demand peak power ‘boost’ from the electric propulsion motor for fast acceleration.

In Hybrid Drive, excess power from the petrol engine can also be diverted to recharge the battery via the generator motor. EV is also engaged when the car is decelerating, harvesting energy through regenerative braking to recharge the battery.

Switching between the three driving modes is unnoticeable to occupants; Jazz engineers dedicated significant efforts to minimising lag during transitions. The high-speed electric motors have been developed in-house by Honda to be as lightweight, compact, efficient and power-dense as possible, the electric propulsion motor spinning at up to 13,300 rpm to generate a high torque of up to 253 Nm for substantial low-speed acceleration.

Rather than using a conventional transmission, a single fixed-gear ratio creates a direct connection between moving components, resulting in a smoother transfer of torque and a linear feel during acceleration. This format means Honda’s system is more compact than a planetary eCVT typically found in other hybrid vehicles, as well as being more refined.

In addition to the smooth acceleration offered by the e:HEV, ride comfort in the all-new Jazz has been further enhanced due to the use of low friction suspension and improved body rigidity

Clever packaging for unrivalled space

When developing the all-new Jazz, Honda engineers worked closely with the design team to ensure the car retained the class-leading levels of interior space that was the hallmark of previous generations. The luggage capacity (with rear seats up) starts from 298 litres and goes up to an impressive 1203 litres (rear seats down, to the roof). They achieved this through the clever packaging of hybrid drivetrain components into the chassis and within the engine bay.

Fundamental developments include downsizing the engine intake system, the transmission including the propulsion and generator motors, as well as the power control unit (PCU) to make additional space. This allows the auxiliary 12v battery to also fit into the engine compartment. This clever packaging is made possible by using the newest power semiconductors for the power control unit.

Also key to maximising cabin room is the positioning of the fuel tank in the centre of the chassis beneath the front seats, which is unique in this class. This enables the Jazz to retain the exceptionally versatile rear Magic Seat configuration that offers both fold-flat or flip-up seat flexibility, depending on load space required.

New intuitive connectivity

The all-new Honda Jazz provides seamless in-car connectivity that allows owners to connect to their everyday lives with ease. The simple-to-use LCD touchscreen interface is designed to minimise driver distraction; operation time for the most regularly-used controls is reduced by 58% compared with the previous model, providing a safer and more ergonomic experience.

The system interface is navigated using familiar smartphone-style usability, with swipe controls to scroll through pages and lists. The display can be configured to suit any usage requirements, incorporating customisable shortcuts to frequently used functions and audio sources.

Connected infotainment services are accessed via the touchscreen or are voice activated, including weather, parking locations, music, navigation, location finding, and telephone services. The comprehensive suite of in-built apps can be supplemented by smartphone mirroring, via built-in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, available via wireless connection or by using a USB cable. WiFi Hotspot is also available on the all-new Jazz for the first time.

The car’s interior designers paid great attention to detail when creating the uncluttered dashboard and interface. In response to consumer demand, Honda has reinstated physical controls for key functions, with tactile, precise-feeling dials for heating and ventilation settings.

Honda Personal Assistant

Connected services and applications accessed via the advanced touchscreen interface can also be activated using voice commands, through the Honda Personal Assistant. First seen in the Honda e, the intuitive Honda Personal Assistant is a smart artificial intelligence (AI) facility which uses natural, smart instruction-based conversations and contextual understanding to access a range of online services.

The unique Honda Personal Assistant is easily activated by saying: “OK Honda”, followed by the question or instruction. An abstract face animation accompanies the humanised response and visually acknowledges interactions.

Context recognition allows users to converse naturally, with the AI understanding the context of follow-up question and responses. It also enables real time search function, with context, to locate services that are available at specific times.

‘Honda SENSING’ active safety technology

The all-new Honda Jazz comes complete with an upgraded suite of advanced safety features and driver aids as standard, thanks to a newly developed front wide view camera that enhances the field of vision. Honda‘s Collision Mitigation Braking System has been improved with night-time operation to detect pedestrians and cyclists, plus it now applies the brakes to avoid a collision when the car cuts across or turns into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

For the first time on Jazz, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist System are available as standard. As is Road Departure Mitigation System which assists the driver to not stray from the road by alerting the driver when the system detects that the vehicle may be crossing a detected lane marking or approaching the outer edge of a pavement or oncoming vehicles. Blind Spot Information, complete with Cross Traffic Monitor is standard on Executive grades.

Intelligent Speed Limiter recognises traffic speed signs and sets the speed limit. If the traffic sign shows a slower speed compared to the actual vehicle speed, an indicator on the display flashes with an alarm sound and the system gradually decreases the vehicle speed. , Auto High-Beam Headlights and Traffic Sign Recognition all remain part of Honda SENSING’s offering on the all-new Jazz.

Passive safety is equally as important to Honda as active safety and to help protect occupants in the event of accident, the all-new Jazz now features ten airbags including the introduction of a new front centre airbag. This innovative centre airbag is integrated into the centre of the driver’s seat back and expands from the side in the event of a collision, protecting the occupant’s heads from colliding