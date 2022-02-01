Pricing starts at £43,160* for all-new Multivan

Order books for all-new Multivan are now open, with first deliveries from March

Multivan to be offered with plug-in hybrid option for the first time, available from just £399 per month †

Highlights include flexible interior, connected services, and advanced safety technology

Milton Keynes, UK – Order books for the Volkswagen Multivan are now open, with the all-new model starting from £43,160*.

Customers have a choice of three trim levels – Life, Style and Energetic -two vehicle lengths and three powertrains – 1.5 TSI 136PS, 2.0 TSI 204PS and 1.4 TSI 218PS eHybrid. A 2.0 TDI 150 PS engine will follow in spring.Marking a new era for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, the Multivan replaces the Volkswagen Caravelle 6.1, and features a fresh design, more flexible interior, improved connectivity, and, for the first time, a plug-in hybrid option.

To celebrate order books opening this month, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering compelling offers on the all-new 1.4 TSI Multivan eHybrid. The eHybrid Life 218PS is available from £399 per month†.

†Representative example for Multivan Life 1.4 eHybrid 218PS 6-Speed DSG based on a 36 month, 10,000 mile per annum Solutions Personal Contract Plan agreement Duration 36 Months 35 monthly payments of £399.00 Customer Deposit £10,089.33 Retail Cash Price (inc. Metallic Paint) £48,835.00 Optional Final Payment £30,308.40 Total Amount of Credit £38,745.67 Total Amount Payable £54,372.73 Option to Purchase Fee (Payable at the end of the agreement) £10.00 Rate of Interest 5.46% Fixed Representative APR 5.5% APR Excess Mileage 7.2p per mile

Other competitive finance offers are available, while all models come with three free services** when financed with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Financial Services until 31 March 2022.

The new model, based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, provides customers with up to seven seats and the perfect combination of practicality, comfort, and safety for whatever their needs: from chauffeuring to the daily school run to holiday adventures.

Built with safety and convenience in mind, the new Multivan will feature a huge range of digital and connected services as well as over 25 driver assistance systems. First deliveries for all-new Multivan will begin from the end of March.

Prices range from £43,160 for the 1.5 TSI 136 PS Life model to £60,865 for the 1.4 TSI eHybrid 218 PS Energetic model with long wheelbase.

Even on the entry-level Life model, specification includes 16” alloys, seven seats, two sliding doors with power latching, a Digital Cockpit plus 10” infotainment system and front Assist and Lane Assist among many other standard items.

Style models, which start at £58,130 for the SWB 2.0 TSI 204 PS model, introduce the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, the Discover Media navigation system, Park Assist, electric sliding doors and tailgate with easy open feature, and 17” alloys.

The special launch edition – Energetic – starts from £59,515 and is available only with the 1.4 TSI eHybrid 218 PS powertrain. Additions include a Harmon Kardon sound system, privacy glass, 18” alloys, and panoramic glass roof.

For more details on the all-new Volkswagen Multivan, please visit https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/new-vehicles/new-multivan.html