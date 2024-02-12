Alpine and Bicester Motion team up for year-long partnership in 2024

Alpine Cars UK will partner with Bicester Motion in 2024, starting at the first Scramble of the year on Sunday 7 January.

The collaboration means Alpine will be present at Bicester Heritage events throughout the year, alongside a variety of other exciting projects.

Alpine Cars is already well-known for its award-winning A110 sports car and Formula 1 team, and in 2024 it will launch a new electric hot hatch, the A290, as well as competing in the top class at Le Mans in June with its own car.

Nic Burnside, MD of Alpine Cars UK, said: “It’s a huge year for Alpine as we grow our line-up of road and competition cars, and Bicester Motion is the perfect place for us to showcase our brand to an appreciative and knowledgeable audience.

“The Scrambles are well-established in the must-attend calendar for any automotive fans, and I’m delighted that Alpine will be at the heart of all of them.”

Daniel Geoghegan, CEO of Bicester Motion, added: “The partnership with Alpine Cars is a perfect way to start 2024, and we are excited by both the product, and excellence, that it stands for. Since Alpine Cars’ return in 2018, we have only heard praise of the highest order from all corners of the automotive world.

“With Alpine Cars’ focus on driving culture, and successes in challenging the status quo, we have long believed in the synergistic fit for both Bicester Motion and, indeed, Heritage.

“We look forward to supporting Alpine Cars throughout 2024, where it finds a natural home at Bicester.”

Alpine Cars is already no stranger to Scrambles, having attended the final event of 2023 in October and heritage models have been a feature of displays through the years.