Updated Volkswagen T-Cross now available in the UK

Updated T-Cross on sale from £23,965 RRP on the road

Revamped design, enhanced equipment and interior, new technology

More than 1.2 million sold since the model launched four years ago

Milton Keynes – The updated Volkswagen T-Cross goes on sale in the UK on Thursday 4 January.

The new T-Cross comes to market with its revamped design, enhanced standard equipment, new technology features and a newly designed high-quality interior.

From the outside, the updated T-Cross is immediately recognisable by the new design of its front and rear, with new integrated LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED tail light clusters. Volkswagen’s IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are offered for the first time on the T-Cross.

The central element inside the new T-Cross is the free-standing infotainment display. The standard touchscreen measures 20.3 cm (eight inches) across the diagonal, while the top-of-the-range version has a 9.2-inch (23.4-cm) display. The dash panel has also undergone a complete redesign with soft-upholstered and high-quality surface materials – as in larger Volkswagen models – and the same applies to the front door trims of the Style and R-Line versions

The T-Cross has always had one of the most spacious and versatile interiors of all compact SUVs. It impresses with its proven operating concept, well-arranged space for up to five people, a rear bench seat that can be moved by 140 mm, and an extremely flexible luggage compartment. When all the seats are occupied, the T-Cross offers a luggage compartment capacity of between 385 and 455 litres when loaded up to the height of the rear bench seat. Folding down the rear bench seat (60:40 split) creates a flat load area with a stowage volume of up to 1,281 litres (up to the height of the front seat backrests).

Volkswagen has also increased the towbar load of the T-Cross from 55 to 75 kg. This additional 20 kg increases the maximum load that can act vertically on the removable towbar (optional). The new T-Cross therefore offers greater scope for towing and carrying loads such as bicycles, including three e-bikes.

The new T-Cross is equipped with Travel Assist as standard. Depending on the traffic ahead and the permitted speed, the T-Cross can control its speed with automatic acceleration and braking. Within the system limits, Travel Assist can also include speed limits, bends and roundabouts in its control interventions. At the same time, Lane Assist helps to keep the vehicle in its lane. The new T-Cross can assist drivers in traffic jams with the stop-and-go function, when fitted with a direct-shift gearbox (DSG).

The significantly upgraded T-Cross now includes LED headlights, new LED tail light clusters, Dynamic Road Sign Display, the Digital Cockpit and a new, free-standing infotainment display for all versions. All new T-Cross models in the UK are powered by Volkswagen’s proven and efficient TSI engines.

T-Cross sales and prices

The T-Cross has captured a top position among compact SUVs, and more than 1.2 million have been sold worldwide since the model launched just four years ago. With an average of 300,000 units produced every year, the T-Cross – which is also offered outside Europe under the names Tacqua and Taigun – is currently one of the most successful Volkswagen models worldwide.

Recommended retail prices for the updated model (on the road including VAT) are:

T-Cross Life 1.0 TSI 95PS five-speed manual £23,965.00 1.0 TSI 115PS six-speed manual £24,810.00 1.0 TSI 115PS seven-speed DSG £26,465.00 T-Cross Style 1.0 TSI 115PS six-speed manual £27,620.00 1.0 TSI 115PS seven-speed DSG £29,275.00 1.5 TSI 150PS seven-speed DSG £30,725.00 T-Cross R-Line 1.0 TSI 115PS six-speed manual £28,555.00 1.0 TSI 115PS seven-speed DSG £30,205.00 1.5 TSI 150PS seven-speed DSG £31,660.00