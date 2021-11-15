A TV show featuring a popular cooking duo aired on Thursday 11th Nov at 8pm on BBC 2 featuring some familiar spots across the North East.

David Myers and Si King, also known as the ‘Hairy Bikers’, visited Anarchy Brewco last month to film part of their new TV series ‘The Hairy Bikers Go North’.

Each week the duo base themselves in one stunning location and explore the changing area through restaurants, producers and inventive new food entrepreneurs.

The episode featured the duo cooking some incredible recipes that showcase the allure of the mighty North. Joined by some of the region’s most talented artisan chefs and local food businesses, the joyous new series reveals the incredible diversity, innovation and technique of food producers from the North East and highlights its most iconic places to eat, visit and drink.

Anarchy Brewco has a reputation – built on over a decade of experience – for brewing some of the finest beers in the North. Combine this with the brewery’s unique lay out featuring a live music venue and tap room with an open plan setting showing the operational brewery, and Anarchy has managed to create one of the North East’s leading tap room and live music venues.

Featuring – almost on a weekly basis – live bands from across the UK, the brewery has carved a successful reputation with music lovers across the region and – alongside this – has teamed up with some of the North East’s leading artisan food businesses who also take part in many of the brewery’s weekend events.

Speaking about the Hairy Bikers episode being filmed at the brewery, Director and co-founder of Anarchy Brewco, Dawn Miles said: ‘The Hairy Bikers were fantastic visitors to the brewery, they were full of fun, good humour and great stories. To see them cooking live and using the brewery as the focal point for this was a real experience for everyone working at the brewery and is a visit we’ll certainly remember for a very long time.

“We’re absolutely thrilled The Hairy Bikers chose Anarchy as the place to film an episode, are delighted the wider North East food community were also involved in the programme and would definitely welcome them back at any time.”

Anarchy Brewco was formed in 2012 by husband and wife team Dawn and Simon Miles forged out of a love for craft beer and music. In that time the brewery has successfully positioned itself as one of the North East’s leading craft breweries and has become an iconic venue in the region.