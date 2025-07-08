Popular Ouseburn Publican Takes Over Historic Black Bull Pub with Bold New Vision

Darren Goodwin, the publican behind the hugely popular Tanners Arms in Newcastle’s Ouseburn, has taken over the historic Black Bull pub near St James’ Park—rebranding it as The Blue Star and bringing a fresh new concept to the city’s West End.

Once a traditional match-day hub for Newcastle United fans, the venue has undergone a major transformation. Goodwin and his team have introduced an exciting new food and design concept that mirrors the successful formula of the Tanners Arms—bold street art, laid-back music, a strong food offering, and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages.

“We wanted to bring a slice of the Ouseburn scene to the West End,” says Goodwin. “That means quality food, a bit of edge in the decor, and a vibe that’s cool, creative, and family-friendly.”

The Blue Star, located on Barrack Road is just a stone’s throw from St James’ Park with the new name being a nod to the famous Newcastle icon and the proximity to the site of the old Newcastle Brewery. Now, the venue is home to a new food offering featuring the Tanners Arms’ famously in-demand street food and Sunday dinners—served by the same chefs. The Tanners’ Sunday roasts often have a two- to three-month waiting list, so this expansion provides a much-needed alternative for food lovers in the area.

Having run pubs since 1998, Goodwin’s career in hospitality began by accident while studying interior design at Newcastle College. A stint working at the Tanners Arms turned into a lifelong vocation when he unexpectedly found himself taking over the lease.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwin adapted by launching Scranners Arms with talented head chef Stuart Hann. The popular food delivery and pick up brand was developed, and continues to operate successfully today, laying the foundations for the expansion into The Blue Star. Famed for their huge pub roasts, fried chicken, topped chips, naughty nachos, big burgers and vegetarian and vegan food too, the brand has continued to grow, and their mobile operation has won Battle Of The Burger at Wylam Brewery three years running with their ‘Radgie’ Chicken Burger.

“Our reputation has grown since COVID, when Stuart and I teamed up and people have stayed with us. We’ve rubber-stamped the menu from the Tanners because we know it works,” says Goodwin. “It’s the same Sunday dinners, same street food, same team. The response has been brilliant with our clientele, and we will continue to grow the Scranners brand within The Blue Star.”

Although close to the stadium, the Blue Star is no longer focused solely on football crowds. The interior has been completely reimagined, removing the traditional football memorabilia to create a more inclusive and relaxed environment.

“We’re not trying to be a football pub. There’s a few of those around the ground already. We’re offering something different—bringing art, culture, food, and community to the good people of the West End.”

The Blue Star is open now with bookings available, though walk-ins are welcome. Conveniently located with strong transport links and daytime free parking, it’s easy to access whether you’re heading for a meal, a drink, or to enjoy the vibrant new atmosphere.