ONE of Northumberland’s most historic pubs is throwing open its doors to customers this Christmas for the first time in living memory.

Perched on the harbour wall, overlooking Seahouses bay, The Olde Ship Inn, has been serving drinks since Nelson saw off the French navy at the Battle of Trafalgar.

But, for at least the past 100 years, its doors have remained closed at Christmas – until now.

This year it will stay open throughout the festive season – including Christmas Day and Boxing Day – so families, friends and colleagues can drink and dine in one of the most atmospheric venues in the county.

And chefs at the venue, operated by leading Northumberland leisure company Inn Hospitality Group, have sourced the finest reared, caught and grown produce to ensure its menus do the pub and the county justice.

Christmas Day lunch will begin with drinks and canapés before guests sit down to starters of roast Jerusalem artichoke soup with root vegetable crisps, sourdough and truffle oil, Alnwick cured salmon with crab, potato and watercress salad, pork and leek terrine with date chutney, pickles and toasted brioche or grilled goats’ cheese and fresh figs with pickled beetroot.

Along with traditional roast turkey, main course options include Grand Reserve roast sirloin of beef, pan-fried turbot in a mussel cream sauce and beetroot and chestnut Wellington with roast sweet potato, greens, port and cranberry sauce.

Lunch will be rounded off with desserts of dark chocolate parfait with Kirsch cherries and vanilla chantilly cream, vanilla panna cotta with Campari oranges and gingerbread, a cheese board, or a traditional Christmas pudding with Alnwick Rum sauce and toasted almonds.

Inn Hospitality Group’s portfolio also includes The Percy Arms, at Chatton, The Derwent Arms at Edmundbyers and The Anglers Arms, at Longframlington, all of which are open throughout the Christmas period and also offer private hire for parties.

Accommodation packages are also available at each venue over the Christmas weekend, which include all meals and a gift to open on Christmas Day.

“Each of our pubs is packed with character and history,” said Matt Daniel – co-founder, with Oliver Bennett, of Inn Hospitality Group, “and they really come into their own at Christmas, with open fires, superb food and a warm Northumbrian welcome.

“The Olde Ship, however, is popular with visitors from all over the world – and particularly with those who have served or worked at sea – so we are delighted that it will be open this year for its first Christmas and we’ll be really pushing the boat out to make sure everyone has a Christmas to remember.”

For more information about Christmas at The Olde Ship, or to make a reservation, visit www.theoldeship.co.uk