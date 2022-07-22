London, United Kingdom – 20 July 2022 – Ancoris, the leading Google Cloud Services Provider, is proud to announce its successful partnership with the University of Exeter, supporting the University as it embarks on an exciting strategy to create the ultimate accessible education destination for any user.

As part of creating a seamless digital experience for students, the University tasked Ancoris with building a productivity app for students, offering an integrated platform to house all the information that students require to be productive throughout the day. In line with its mission to become a fully digital-led university, Ash Roots, Chief Digital Officer of the University of Exeter, reached out to the major Cloud providers for support and Ancoris was recommended for its expertise in secure Google Cloud solutions.

Over two days, the team at Ancoris built a successful prototype to fit and match the specifications provided by the University which resulted from user insight regarding what its students wanted from a University app. Working with all members of the University including the student committee, lecturers, and researchers, Ancoris created a proof-of-concept (POC) app which focused on resolving the main pain points of the students, prioritising staying on top of important university emails and announcements.

Ancoris was able to help students effectively address deadlines and events through a simple timeline displaying upcoming events, important deadlines and university meetings with a customised event feed for each student. With a simple, speedy development and agile management from Ancoris, the team was able to quickly provide new digital capabilities to the University, illustrating the impactful transformation that can happen in just a short space of time.

Michael Renwick, Principal Industry Consultant at Ancoris comments on the recent success: “I’m delighted that we have been able to provide a fantastic app for the University. Using the squad approach and having a large team involved was a great collaborative experience. Our repaid development and ability to build a product that resolves a problem is something we take pride in.”

Ash Roots, Chief Digital Officer at the University of Exeter says: “Ancoris was able to offer a collaborative, automotive and whole-team approach to the project and it was a huge success. Our students, members and team come first at our University so providing a helpful tool to make lives a little easier is a great achievement”.

The University of Exeter will now continue development of a new app to aid in creating the ultimate accessible education destination for any user.

To see the end product, please click here.