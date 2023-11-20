Andersen EV collaborates with University of Creative Arts to inspire next generation of designers

New competition challenges students to design ‘charge point of the future’

Launching this term, the competition seeks to highlight benefits of electrification for society and the environment

Will act as a launchpad for future talent; winning pieces will be displayed at the iconic Design Centre Chelsea Harbour

Andersen A2 unit leads the way in home charge point design, appealing to discerning customers who value premium aesthetics

Andersen EV, the UK’s leading provider of premium home chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), is helping the designers of tomorrow explore the future of home charging through a new competition. Launched in collaboration with the University of Creative Arts (UCA), the competition invites design students to create new fascia concepts for the luxury A2 home charger, conveying the societal and environmental benefits of electrification through their design.

Following a round of judging, 10 standout entries will be displayed at the iconic Design Centre Chelsea Harbour during London Design week in March 2024. The overall winner and runners-up will be announced on the first day of the event, and all 10 works will be on display for the duration of London Design week, showcasing the students’ work on a global design stage.

All participating UCA students are invited to enter a concept drawing of their design, which should be based on the dimensions of Andersen’s A2 unit. The submissions should highlight one of the following environmental or social issues:

Electric vehicles

Future homes

Advanced mobility

Clean air

Renewable energy

Connectivity / technology

David Martell, CEO of Andersen EV, will lead the judging panel, joined by Mark Smyth, a freelance automotive journalist specialising in car design, and Dave Robinson, Director at industrial design firm LA Design. Entrants will need to submit their final design by the closing deadline of Friday 15 December 2023, and, in the new year, the judges will select a shortlist of 10 entries. The students will then have February to replicate their design in physical form for display during London Design week in March 2024.

Martell said: “The EV home charger market is dominated by function-led offerings lacking aesthetic appeal. We have launched this competition to inspire the designers of tomorrow and create an exciting new platform for their work, while bringing to light social and environmental challenges.

“Style and aesthetics matter to consumers, and these are driving the fast-growing popularity of our A2 charge point. Ever conscious of the importance of uniting form with function, we have recently enhanced its capabilities with a solar integration feature, enabling EV charging from renewable energy sources.”

Judge Mark Smyth adds: Design is such an important part of all our lives but sometimes we accept function over style. Why should an electric vehicle charge point just look like a box on the wall? Andersen is trying to change that and it’s an honour to be part of this design competition with UCA to find exciting designs that reflect themes that really matter and can enhance the EV experience. Good luck to all the entrants.”

Andersen EV has been supplying the A2 home charger to style-conscious customers since 2015. It is available in over 125 colour and finish combinations and is the only unit to feature a concealed cable and plug, adding to its premium appeal. Andersen EV has been a recommended installer for Porsche GB for over three years and is the preferred supplier for Jaguar Land Rover in the UK.