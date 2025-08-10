Anna Stamps Her Brand on Business Podcast

After decades of feeling misunderstood, misdiagnosed, and out of step with traditional systems, Rothbury-based creative Anna Brand has finally found her groove—and she’s using it to help others find theirs. Diagnosed with ADHD in her 40s, Anna has turned her once-confusing brain into a finely tuned creative asset, now running a thriving consultancy, Anna Brand Creative, and hosting a fast-rising podcast, B. with Anna Brand.

For years, Anna felt like she was too much: too chaotic, too loud, too “all over the place.” Turns out, she wasn’t too much—she was just ADHD. And once she stopped trying to fit into everyone else’s boxes, she built a business and podcast helping others break out of theirs too.

Through her consultancy, Anna Brand Creative, she helps people identify what’s important and gain clarity on what they stand for. From positioning to messaging, visual identity to visibility fears, she works with founders who are ready to stop blending in — and finally show up.

“What I do best is help people figure out who they really are and what they stand for,” she says. “Once we’ve found that golden thread, everything else—your branding, visuals, messaging, content—just falls into place. I help clients uncover that, build their story around it, and then show up with confidence. That might mean developing their brand identity, planning content that resonates, coaching them through visibility fears, or just giving them the tools and the mindset to stop hiding. It’s not just about logos—it’s about unlocking what makes you – you.”

Clients frequently describe working with Anna as a “lightbulb moment,” citing her ability to simplify, energise, and reveal truths that were hidden in plain sight. And now, after years of encouraging others to be visible, Anna’s stepped into the spotlight herself—with her hit podcast.

Her personal growth led directly to the launch of B. with Anna Brand, a podcast that’s gaining national attention for its raw, unscripted style. But this isn’t another business podcast—it’s a real conversation about the messy, beautiful, and complicated bits of life, work, creativity, and growth.

“I was helping all these clients get visible, but I was too scared to do it myself,” Anna recalls. “One of my friends said, ‘Why aren’t you doing a podcast then?’—so I did. Within a week, I recorded the first episode.”

The podcast is raw and unedited – warts and all as it gives her viewers permission to leave their comfort zone and try new things – just as she has done. “No editing, no filters,” she says. “If I mess up, I leave it in. That’s the whole point.”

Guests so far have included North East broadcasting legends Alan Robson MBE and Alfie Joey, journalist Alexander Bell, and entrepreneur Jenny Smith. Upcoming guests include creative leader Ashley King and several influential voices from the arts, business, and media.

“I don’t ask the usual questions. I want the things they don’t normally say. I want to hear about what went wrong, how they got through it, and what they learned,” Anna says. “And we always laugh, because that’s real life too.”

The podcast is growing every day with listeners praising Anna’s openness, warmth, and humour.

From school reports that said she “disassociated from learning” to years of being labelled with anxiety and depression, Anna’s ADHD diagnosis unlocked a powerful truth: her brain was never broken—it was brilliant, just not built for boxes.

Now, she uses that experience to help others show up fully in their brand and business. “People don’t want polished perfection—they want connection. They want to know who you are. That’s what I’m helping people do: tell the truth about themselves in a way that connects and grows their business.”

with Anna Brand is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.