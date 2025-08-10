NPIF II investment fuels launch of FiftyPlus Longevity centre in Whitley Bay

Pictured from left to right: Rachael Munro, Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers, Mark Heaver and Peter Hartley, Co-founders and Directors at FiftyPlus Longevity, Sarah Newbould, Senior Investment Manager at British Business Bank

Whitley Bay, North Tyneside – A new health and wellness centre purpose-built for older adults in North Tyneside is set to open its doors thanks to a strategic investment from NPIF II – NEL Debt Finance, which is managed by NEL Fund Managers as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II).

FiftyPlus Longevity, led by Directors Peter Hartley and Mark Heaver, has secured the funding to support the transformation of a facility opposite the iconic Spanish City in Whitley Bay into a pioneering fitness and health centre specifically designed for the over-50s.

Led by Investment Executive Rachael Munro, the funding will allow FiftyPlus Longevity to deliver a fully integrated approach to aging well, combining evidence-based fitness programs, holistic health optimisation, and community-building initiatives tailored for older adults.

Rachael commented: “Strength training is one of the most effective ways to support healthy aging, with proven benefits such as increased bone density, improved joint health and flexibility, enhanced balance, and a significantly reduced risk of falls. That’s why I’m proud to be part of an exciting new startup based in Whitley Bay, founded by Peter and Mark—two passionate and visionary leaders committed to redefining wellness for the over-50s community. Their mission goes beyond physical fitness; it’s about building confidence, creating a strong sense of community, and supporting long-term vitality through the transformative power of strength training.”

The new facility will feature specialist equipment, programmes developed and delivered by trained Exercise Physiologists, and a welcoming space that promotes physical strength, mental wellbeing, and meaningful social connection for older adults. Alongside the centre, FiftyPlus will also launch a digital platform to track member progress and deliver personalised health plans.

With over 51% of Whitley Bay’s population aged 50 and above and a significant gap in age-appropriate services, the centre aims to meet a growing and urgent need in the local community.

Mark Heaver, co-founder and director at FiftyPlus Longevity, said: “As first-time founders, we explored many different routes to get this business off the ground, but NEL was the only organisation that truly understood and believed in our vision. Their support has been exceptional – not only in providing the capital we needed, but in helping us refine our plan and sharpen our implementation strategy.

“We’re deeply grateful that NEL recognised what we’re trying to achieve and how FiftyPlus aligns with improving lives in the North East. They saw how capital could be deployed effectively to deliver maximum positive impact in the community. Simply put, we wouldn’t have been able to get going without them.”

The FiftyPlus model addresses key regional and national challenges facing older adults:

90% of mainstream fitness services cater primarily to under-40s

Adults over 50 can lose up to 50% of muscle mass between the ages of 50–80 without targeted exercise

Sedentary lifestyles lead to dramatically higher healthcare costs and increased risk of falls and cognitive decline

One in three older adults face social isolation

FiftyPlus aims to reverse these trends with three core pillars: specialised fitness programs; longevity and health optimisation through expert guidance; and community-building initiatives including workshops, classes and events designed to combat loneliness and improve quality of life.

Sarah Newbould, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank, said: “FiftyPlus Longevity is a good example of how NPIF II is backing ambitious businesses that are delivering both economic and social impact across the North East. We’re proud to support innovative founders who are thinking differently about inclusive health, and we look forward to seeing the positive difference this centre makes in Whitley Bay.”

The £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIFII) covers the entire North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The purpose of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North. The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for Northern smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.

For more information about NEL, please visit www.nel.co.uk or contact the investment team on 0345 369 7007.