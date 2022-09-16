Brand-new Accolades Trailer Commemorates the 90’s Arcade Game and Light-Management Sim Combo from Publisher Wired Productions

Watford, UK, September 8th, 2022 – Publisher Wired Productions and award winning independent studio, Nosebleed Interactive, are proud to celebrate the critically acclaimed 90’s arcade and light management sim game, Arcade Paradise with a brand-new accolades trailer.

Following its launch Arcade Paradise has received worldwide critical acclaim, hailed as “one of the best games of 2022”. Favoured by Metacritic reviewers, Nosebleed’s latest title currently sits at 81 for Xbox Series X and 80 for Nintendo Switch. Arcade Paradise has also hit a sweet spot with Steam players, giving the arcade sim a 87% positive review score and content creators have been building up their laundrette/arcade empires too, with VOD views across YouTube and Twitch soaring to 12 million. Compelling, original and entertaining, Arcade Paradise is cited as evocative of the early 90’s era in which it is set.

Watch the ‘High Score’ Accolades Trailer here:

https://youtu.be/X8IF8TfUp4E

From cleaning toilets and picking up gum to doing the laundry, the road to your own Arcade Paradise isn’t easy but the reward will be worth the grind with over 35 fully playable arcade games to unlock this 90’s retro arcade game and light-management sim combo!

Arcade Paradise is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Utomik, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

The physical version packed with a double-sided poster, graffiti sticker set, reversible inlay sleeve and digital EP download can be purchased for £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99 for PlayStation copies and £24.99 / $29.99 / €29.99 for Nintendo Switch. Players can secure their copy via the Wired store or from their local retailer. For UK and EU customers shipping has begun, while US customers can expect to receive their copy in late September.

For more information, visit https://wiredproductions.com/ games/arcade-paradise/, follow Arcade Paradise on Twitter, follow Nosebleed Interactive on Twitter, join the Official Discord, and wishlist on Steam.

Download all assets via: https://media. wiredproductions.com/games/ arcade-paradise/