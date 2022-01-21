Ben launches new team challenge event – The Beast of Ben.

4-person teams will go head-to-head in a series of physical and mental challenges.

Inaugural Beast of Ben to take place in Summer 2022.

Automotive companies from across the UK are being invited to put their mental and physical fitness to the test by competing in the inaugural Beast of Ben challenge in Summer 2022.

Ben, the automotive industry charity, has announced the launch of its new Beast of Ben event – a gruelling challenge that will see teams from different automotive companies going head-to-head, taking on a series of tasks that will test their skill, speed and stamina.

Teams will be made up of 4 people and, in addition to the main challenges that include abseiling, water crossing, navigation and problem solving, the teams will also be able to earn time advantages and bonus points before the event by taking part in additional trials and reaching fundraising milestones.

The event will take place in North Wales from 6-8th July 2022 and is open to anyone who works in the automotive industry, regardless of age. While the Beast of Ben is not as physically demanding as an Iron Man, participants will still need to be confident in their level of fitness in order to take part.

The teams will spend two nights camping in the exclusive Beast of Ben athletes’ village where participants will enjoy entertainment and food between challenges. The registration fee is £250pp which contributes towards the team’s fundraising target, expected to be in excess of £5,000 per team of 4, and companies can enter just one or multiple teams to compete.

While the Beast of Ben challenge will give the winning companies bragging rights over their competitors, more importantly the event will raise life-saving funds that will enable Ben to support those in the automotive community who are struggling or in crisis.

Matt Wigginton, Director of Partnerships, Engagement & Income, said: “It’s no secret that our automotive colleagues thrive on a bit of healthy competition, so we thought we’d put those rivalries to the test and raise some vital funds for our community in the process!

“The Beast of Ben will be a fast and fun challenge that will be unlike any other physical endurance event people may have competed in before, testing both mental strength and physical agility. With so many organisations putting forward their best and brightest competitors, we can’t wait to see which company will be the first to become Beast of Ben Champions!”

To find out more about Ben’s Fundraising Initiatives or to register your interest in competing in a Beast of Ben event in Summer 2022, visit www.ben.org.uk/beast-of-ben Sponsorship opportunities are also available, please enquire if interested in finding out more.

When any member of our automotive family is struggling or in crisis, we all rally to support them.