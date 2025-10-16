As problem of condensation cases rise, expert shares his 5 top tips on tackling it & the one thing you must avoid

AS the colder weather moves in the risk of condensation impacting your property rise.

But one of the country’s leading experts in this area says there are a number of steps you can take to protect yourself.

Outlining the best ways to ensure you stay damp free this Autumn, George Edwards, Managing Director of Timberwise, said: “The key starting point is understanding the causes of condensation in your home or property. Once you’ve done that, there are a number of sure-fire things you can do to combat the issue.”

Explaining how and why condensation can become an issue, Mr Edwards continued: “Put simply, condensation is a problem caused by humid air created in a property which is not safely ventilated. The moisture within that warm air turns into a gas which reverts into its original liquid form when it hits a cool surface, such as windows, walls, shelves, or even a TV screen.

“If this moisture isn’t removed from the property through adequate ventilation, it can lead to potentially harmful damp and mould issues.”

Outlining what actually works in tackling the problem, Mr Edwards added: “There are lots of myths out there about dealing with condensation, such as rubbing vinegar on windows, but these don’t tackle the issue at its source.

These old wives tales should be avoided. Things that will actually help include condensation bags which can be used near windows to absorb moisture and prevent water beading.

“But these aren’t a long-lasting solution. A permanent fix needs to consider both where the moisture is being created and how it’s being removed. The key is to reduce the amount of moist warm air in the property and ensure effective ventilation. There is a belief that blocked air vents cause condensation, but the opposite is true, blocked vents actually stop moist air from escaping, worsening the issue.”

Here, Mr Edwards shares his top five tips in dealing with condensation.

1. Ventilate regularly

Ensure windows are opened regularly, especially in moisture-heavy rooms like bathrooms and kitchens. Using trickle vents or extractor fans is one of the most effective ways to let moist air escape.

2. Use condensation bags (as a short-term measure)

These can help reduce visible moisture near windows, but are not a long-term solution unless paired with proper ventilation.

3. Dry clothes outdoors or use a tumble dryer

Avoid drying clothes indoors on radiators, as this releases a large amount of moisture into the air. If you must dry indoors, use a well-ventilated room or a dehumidifier.

4. Keep furniture away from cold external walls

Leaving a gap between furniture and walls improves air circulation and prevents moisture from getting trapped in dark, cool corners — a common spot for mould growth.

5. Keep heating consistent

Sudden drops in temperature can cause surfaces to become cold quickly, increasing the chance of condensation forming. Keeping your heating on at a lower, consistent temperature helps reduce this risk.

For more information and free advice, visit www.timberwise.co.uk