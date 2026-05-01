How To Get Approved for Loans for Self-Employed People in the UK? 

Every self-employed person in the UK has had this exact experience. You earn more than enough money to afford the loan. You have never missed a payment on anything in your life. You apply to a lender, and you get instantly rejected. No one will tell you why. No one cares that you actually can afford the repayments. The whole system is built entirely for employed people, and it does not work for you.

Struggling to prove your income to lenders that only understand payslips? Worried you will get rejected no matter how much you earn? This guide will tell you exactly what actually works right now.

What Actually Is a Loan for Self-Employed People?

Selfy loans for self-employed people are just a standard personal loan from a lender that will accept proof of income other than a payslip. High street lenders will not accept anything except an official payslip from an employer. Specialist lenders will accept tax returns, bank statements, and invoices.

Factor High Street Lender Specialist Self-Employed Lender Accepts payslips only Yes No Minimum trading history required 3 years 12 months Average approval rate for self-employed 12% 68% Average representative APR 11.90% 19.90% Average time to decision 7 days 24 hours

What Lenders Actually Check?

Almost everything you have read about eligibility is completely wrong. Lenders do not care how much profit you make on your tax return. They care about one single thing above all others.

They want to see money landing in your bank account regularly. That is, it. Someone who earns £2000 every single week will get approved before someone who earns £10,000 one month and nothing the next. Almost all rejected applications get rejected because the lender cannot see a clear, consistent pattern of income.

Things That Actually Matter

There are exactly four things that every lender will check. Nothing else has any meaningful impact on your approval chance. If you get these four right, you will almost certainly get approved.

At least 12 months of trading history in any form

Consistent deposits into your bank account every month

No more than one missed payment in the last six months

Total repayments are less than 25% of your average monthly income

Things That Do Not Matter at All

There is also a long list of things that almost every self-employed person worries about that make no difference at all. You can stop wasting your time worrying about any of these.

Your legal structure, sole trader or limited company

How much profit do you declare on your tax return?

Fluctuations in income up to 30% month to month

Any credit issues older than two years

Where to Actually Apply?

Choosing the right lender is 90% of the whole process. Apply to the wrong one, and you will get rejected no matter how good your application is.

Direct Specialist Lenders

This is the best option for almost all self-employed applicants. These lenders exist specifically to work with people who do not have payslips. They understand irregular income, and they will not automatically reject you just because you work for yourself. This is also the place you will find most selfy loans for self-employed people advertised.

Will accept bank statements as full proof of income

Most do not require SA302 tax returns for loans under £10000

Average decision time is one working day

Far more flexible around irregular and seasonal income

Regulated Brokers

A good broker that specialises in self-employed finance will save you an enormous amount of time. They will know exactly which lender will accept your specific profile before you apply. They will also know all the unwritten rules that lenders do not publish anywhere. A bad broker will waste your time and leave marks on your credit file.

One single application goes to all relevant lenders

Will often get you a better rate than applying directly

Can often get exceptions for applicants with unusual income

Most charge no upfront fee and only get paid if you are approved

Simple Steps to Double Your Approval Chance

None of these steps require you to earn more money or improve your credit score. None of them will take you more than one hour to complete. Almost no self-employed applicant knows any of these rules exist.

Consolidate All Your Income into One Account

This is the single most effective thing you can do to improve your chance. Almost half of all self-employed applicants use two or three different bank accounts for income. Lenders will not go through three separate statements to add up your total income. They will just look at the account with the most activity and make a decision based on that alone.

Send all payments and invoices to the same bank account

Do not split income between personal and business accounts

Do this for at least one full month before you apply

Remove any old unused accounts from your credit file

Stop Moving All Your Money Out Immediately

This is the number one most common mistake that gets perfectly good applicants rejected. Almost every self-employed person transfers all their money out of their account the same day it arrives. To an automated lender algorithm, this looks exactly like you have no disposable income at all. The algorithm does not understand that you are moving the money to another account to pay bills.

Leave at least 10% of each payment in your account

Try to keep a minimum balance of £100 at all times

Wait three days after being paid before you transfer money out

Do this for at least four weeks before you submit any application

Apply for The Right Amount

This is another very simple trick that almost no applicant knows about. Lenders have internal risk tiers based purely on the amount you ask to borrow. The approval rate for £4900 is almost double the approval rate for £5000. Crossing any round number threshold moves you automatically into a higher risk tier.

Always apply for £100 less than the round number you need

Never apply for exactly £5000, £7500 or £10000

Apply for £4900 instead of £5000, £7400 instead of £7500

Never ask for the maximum amount you are told you can borrow

Conclusion

Getting a loan as a self-employed person is not nearly as hard as most people make it sound. Most people make it hard by applying to the wrong lenders and making completely avoidable mistakes. If you follow the steps laid out here, you will have roughly the same chance of approval as an employed person with the same income.