Leeds based digital agency Ascensor are continuing on the acquisition trail, acquiring the assets of Audere Commerce, a Knaresborough based Ecommerce specialist.

The deal marks Ascensor’s third acquisition in 12 months and reflects their continued growth in the region’s digital sector.

MD Andrew Firth comments: “This is a very exciting deal for Ascensor, and presents an opportunity to build further our Ecommerce client base. We will be able to extend the range of services offered to the new clients.”

The acquisition means that Ascensor will recruit three members of the Audere Commerce team, including their MD James Withers who joins Ascensor in a technical project management role. This will provide Ascensor with the significant benefit of acquiring a talent pool, provide continuity and fill roles that were already being recruited for.

“The skills base represented by this acquisition complement our existing strengths” says Andrew Firth.

He adds: “Audere Commerce are Ecommerce software specialists, they’ve developed a specialism in B2B Ecommerce. We will be able to provide the new clients with marketing services, and they’ll benefit from our focus on conversion rate optimisation, that helps website owners to generate the maximum possible value from their digital assets and grow through return on investment.”

He continues: “We have a strong reputation for our focus on conversion, whether that be delivering sales, leads, savings or brand recognition. Adding value and delivering growth is our key to success; we grow because our clients grow.

“As an integrated agency we have a track record in helping our clients to achieve outstanding return on investment.”

Commenting on the acquisition James Withers says: “The Audere Commerce team and I are very much looking forward to joining a larger, more established digital agency. Ascensor share our values of delivering advanced digital technology to clients looking to grow through conversion.”

The latest acquisition will bring the headcount at Ascensor to 41 digital specialists. The firm has been established for 14 years, has regional, national and international clients, and continues to grow. In 2021 they set ambitious targets and grew revenue by 55 per cent, for the second consecutive year, improving turnover from £2.2m to £3.5m.