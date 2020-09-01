In response to the Covid-19 crisis, Gateshead-based Aspire Technology Solutions are delivering a major plan to boost business connectivity across the North East.

With the pandemic prompting businesses of all sizes and sectors to work from home where possible, recent months have highlighted just how vital the right internet connection can be to day to day operations.

Aspire Technology Solutions’ managing director Chris Fraser said the company has been “lucky” in terms of the impact it has experienced during the pandemic, but wants to help those across the region who have had a more difficult time.

What is Aspire’s offer of support?

Until 30 September 2020, North East businesses can take advantage of up to 12 months of free internet connectivity on Ultrafast Dedicated Connectivity (UDC) leased line solutions. Aspire’s UDC leased lines provide connectivity of up to 100 gigabit per second (Gb/s), the fastest speeds and most reliable service available in the country.

In a bid to help businesses increase efficiency and improve productivity during the current difficult climate, they can receive 12 months free on a new five-year UDC leased line contract, or six months free on a new three-year UDC leased line contract. During the free period of connectivity, which will see businesses make savings of more than 16.5 %, there will be no costs to pay for standard installation or rental.

Aspire have set ambitious plans for improving connectivity across the North East region and have recently invested £2.5m in the local infrastructure to launch their UDC full fibre network.

Chris said: “Upgrading the North East’s digital infrastructure is now more important than ever before. The recent transition to home working following the coronavirus pandemic was abrupt, as businesses are embarking on their transition plans to return to the office, this will almost inevitably be a more drawn out affair. For many, this will be a hybrid of employees working between the home and the office. Being connected to a reliable network is crucial for businesses to remain productive during this time.

“We know how difficult the current climate is for businesses across the North East as they adapt to the new normal and we want to offer support where we can to help them to remain competitive. Our full fibre 100 gigabit-capable network allows businesses to take a huge step forward in their communication and cloud capabilities, ensuring they are fully future-proofed. Our reduced prices will enable local businesses to take advantage of world-class connectivity, at a time when it is most needed”.

Businesses who would like to take advantage of this offer should visit Aspire’s website: www.aspirets.com/udc-offer/