Aston Martin celebrates latest Formula 1® success with racecar-inspired new look for DBX707

New and exclusive DBX707 AMR23 Edition celebrates the success of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team

Exclusive DBX707 AMR23 Edition gets the same racing identity as the AMR23 F1® car and the Official Medical Car of Formula 1®

Additional highlights are available to amplify the racing look even further to reflect the brand’s racing pedigree

11 May 2023, Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is celebrating the success of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team with the release of an exclusive AMR23 Edition for the world’s most powerful ultra-luxury SUV: the DBX707. Named after the brand’s Formula 1® challenger, the AMR23 Edition creates a DBX707 that shares a racing identity with both the AMR23 F1® car and the Official Medical Car of Formula 1®.

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team has had an incredible start to the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship™ season currently sitting in second place in the 2023 Constructor Standings. Fernando Alonso set the bar high at the opening round in Bahrain when he finished on the podium and, despite coping with the results of a cycling accident, Lance Stroll was only a few places behind him. Saudi Arabia followed and so did further podium finishes for Alonso, in Australia and most recently at Miami last weekend.

In celebration of this success, the DBX707 AMR23 Edition raises the intensity and road presence even further for the brand’s critically acclaimed ultra-luxury SUV. A curation of unique colour and trim features by Aston Martin’s bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin, creates a DBX707 that unifies the exhilarating world of F1® with the world’s most dynamic and powerful luxury SUV, giving a highly dynamic and true racing look. The AMR23 Edition brings exclusive content to the exterior of the car, including bespoke Podium Green paint, a unique Q by Aston Martin fender badge and Aston Martin Racing Green brake calipers.

Additional AMR23 highlights elevates the attention levels underlining the F1® connection with lime accents to the sculptured carbon body kit reminiscent of those on both AMR23 F1® car and the Official Medical Car of Formula 1®.​

Inside, the AMR23 Edition adds striking lime contrast stitching to the Inspire Sport Duotone Onyx Black / Eifel Green interior, carbon fibre veneers and dark satin with carbon fibre jewellery. The AMR23 logo also appears on the door sills to leave occupants in no doubt of the Aston Martin racing bloodline.

The Aston Martin DBX707 is the perfect combination of blistering performance, supreme dynamics, unmistakable style and absolute luxury. Created to provide its driver with impeccable control and precision, the vehicle features enhancements to its engine, transmission, suspension, brakes, electronic systems and aerodynamics, heralding a new definition of performance and driving pleasure. The addition of the AMR23 Edition provides a true racing look underlining the DBX707’s driver-focussed credentials.

Alex Long, Aston Martin’s Head of Product and Market Strategy said: “The AMR23 Edition takes DBX707 to a new level of intensity, creating a stand-out ultra-luxury SUV with incredible road presence. It is a real pleasure to offer this special edition in celebration of the recent successes of our Formula 1® team. We are successfully competing at the pinnacle of world motorsport and this represents a key pillar in our brand and product strategy for our road cars. We look forward to getting behind the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team once again, at the next round in Italy”.

The DBX707 AMR23 Edition and additional AMR23 highlights are now available for customers to order.

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team will continue its fight for Formula 1® success at the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL’EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2023, which takes place on 21 May 2023.

Please follow and like us: