More motorsport icons confirmed for the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival

A unique celebration of motorsport’s golden age, the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival reinvigorates unparalleled racing machinery to give fans a taste of the allure that made Formula One and sports car racing so desirable. With multiple championship and race winning competitors already confirmed to be on the grid, five more legendary cars have been added to the running.

Fittipaldi F8

The name says it all. The Fittipaldi F8 was one of the great Emerson Fittipaldi’s Formula One entrants as both driver and team boss, and the two-time Formula One world champion drove the F8 on its debut at the 1980 British Grand Prix. However, it was another world champion, Keke Rosberg, who took the car’s best result: a fifth-place finish at Imola.

March 821

Emblazoned in the glorious and famous blue and white Rothmans livery, the March 821 was raced by German racer, Jochen Mass, in the 1982 Formula One World Championship.

Powered by the supremely competitive and intoxicating Cosworth DFV V8, fans at the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival will be able to revel in the 821’s glory as it competes in the Formula One 70s category.

Nissan NPT-90

Conquering some of motorsport’s most formidable circuits, the Nissan NPT-90 was a serial winner in the IMSA GP Championship, taking both the 1990 and 1991 constructor’s titles.

The NPT-90’s notable victories came at Watkins Glen, Road America and the 12 Hours of Sebring, but this year it will do battle at the Dubai Autodrome once more.

Toyota 86C

A behemoth of sports car racing, the four-cylinder 86C is capable of reaching a staggering 303mph. Toyota’s second class one entry, the 86C, will certainly be one to watch in the Le Mans 80s category at this year’s Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival.

Chrysler Viper GTS-R

Powered by a monstrous 8-litre V10 engine, the Chrysler Viper GTS-R competed in the GT1 Le Mans category, before finding staggering success in the GT2 class. Encapsulating the inimitable sounds of classic motor racing, the Chrysler Viper GTS-R promises to evoke all the senses as it does battle at the Dubai Autodrome later this year.

Pierre-Brice Mena, Managing Director of GP Extreme, said: “These fascinating new additions to the grid of this year’s Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival will give fans and guests an unforgettable taste of motorsport’s golden age. Fittipaldi and March are two of Formula One’s most famous and celebrated names, and it will be amazing to see these competitors do battle in our Formula One 70s category.

“Across our sports car categories, our new entrants will undoubtedly be a sight and sound to behold as they roar back into life, with championship winning cars like the Nissan NPT-90 taking to the grid against thoroughbred racers like the Toyota 86C.”

For teams looking to enter their cars into this year’s Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival, there are now only limited spaces left for exclusive early bird entry, which offers teams a €1000 discounted entry fee. To make the most of this great offer, click here.

