Aston Martin launches DB12 with stunning premiere during the Cannes International Film Festival

Aston Martin toasts new DB12 with glittering event at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Car unveiled by Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso

110 acclaimed figures from entertainment, sport and the arts gather to celebrate the iconic brand’s 110 th anniversary and herald its next generation

Aston Martin proudly partners with amfAR – the foundation for AIDS research

25 May 2023, Cap d’Antibes, France: Aston Martin last night toasted the start of its next generation of sportscars, as the iconic British brand presented the new DB12 with a glittering premiere near Cannes.

Proudly unveiled in the serene surroundings of the French Riviera, the grand Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc provided a fitting backdrop for Aston Martin’s sparkling newcomer to steal the spotlight during the Cannes International Film Festival.

Celebrating Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary, 110 esteemed guests from across the fields of entertainment, sport, the arts, and business gathered to witness the arrival of a new icon and enjoy stunning live performances from multi-award-winning British chart-topping singer and actress Rina Sawayama and international DJ Peggy Gou.

Stars of cinema in attendance included Academy Award winners Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Leonardo Di Caprio, whose critically acclaimed performance in Flower Moon has wowed critics in Cannes this week. Other actors in attendance included Kate Beckinsale, Tobey Maguire, James Marsden and James Bond actor Jeffrey Wright.

They were joined by other celebrated personalities from the worlds of entertainment including Grammy Award winning rapper, singer and actress Queen Latifah and American singer songwriter Adam Lambert. The world of fashion was also represented by leading models Winnie Harlow, Lais Ribeiro, Alessandra Ambrosio and Poppy Delevingne.

Billed as the world’s first Super Tourer, the bold DB12 is defining its own new category of one and sets the benchmark for performance, driving excitement, ultra-luxury, and style. DB12 is the first of Aston Martin’s highly anticipated next generation of sportscars, which herald a new era of high performance and ultra-luxury.

With an exhilarating top speed of 202mph and best-in-class power output of 680PS/800Nm from its 4.0 V8 Twin-Turbo engine, DB12 combines exceptional performance and handling with an ultra-luxurious interior design focusing on a driver centric cockpit, integrating latest technologies with luxury craftmanship and materials.

In the week of Formula One’s jewel in the crown race in Monaco, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were on hand to personally unveil the new performance model that proudly joins Aston Martin’s 75-year-old DB bloodline of exceptional British sportscars. The two drivers will hope to continue Aston Martin’s stunning start to the 2023 F1® World Championship, with the team currently second in the Constructor’s Championship.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin said: “The launch of DB12 marks not just the start of our next generation of sportscars, but also a key step forward in our vision to establish Aston Martin as the world’s most desirable British ultra-luxury performance brand.

“Given the focus on celebrating our unique combination of ultra-luxury and high-performance, there could be no better place to unveil DB12 than here in Cannes on the eve of the amfAR Gala and during the Monaco Grand Prix week.”

Aston Martin is proud to be a Presenting Sponsor of the prestigious amfAR Gala Cannes, with the privileged opportunity to own the very first DB12 customer car to be auctioned tomorrow evening in support of the foundation for AIDS research that was co-founded by the late Elizabeth Taylor.

