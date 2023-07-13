MINI plants over 8,000 trees through Tiny Forest partnership

14 th MINI Tiny Forest planted in partnership with Earthwatch Europe

Over 8,000 trees planted in total, covering 2,844 square metres of new forest

Plantings have engaged over 1,600 volunteers from local areas

MINI demonstrates Big Love for communities, creating open green spaces with a sustainable impact

MINI UK has planted its 14th Tiny Forest as part of its partnership with Earthwatch Europe, totalling a combined area of 2,844 square metres of new forest across the UK.

The tennis-court sized forests each host over 600 native saplings, with evidence showing these spaces can attract over 500 new animal and plant species within the first three years.

Over the course of the two-year partnership, MINI Tiny Forest plantings have engaged over 1,600 volunteers including school children, university students, councillors, hospital staff and members of the local communities.

With the final planting at Coleshill near Birmingham, a Tiny Forest has now been planted near each of the three UK MINI manufacturing sites. These plantings were supported by Apprentices from MINI Plant Oxford, BMW Group Plant Hams Hall, and MINI Plant Swindon collectively.

The planting of these forests has enabled Earthwatch Europe to host 13 Science Days, where experts visit schools to help educate young people on the importance of nature, sustainability, and wildlife preservation.

Reflecting on the two-year partnership, Federico Izzo, Director, MINI UK & Ireland said, “Bringing people together, sustainability and creative use of space are all at the heart of MINI, making Earthwatch Europe the perfect partner to help us put these values into action. I am incredibly proud of the Tiny Forests we’ve planted so far, the green space they offer communities and their positive sustainable impact.”

Ben Williams, Senior Project Manager at Earthwatch said: “Our partnership with MINI has been such an exciting journey. Between Swindon in 2021 and planting the final trees of this season in Coleshill, we’ve planted 14 Tiny Forests together. This included the first Tiny Forest in the Republic of Ireland, which will benefit clients from the Tolka River Project – a drug rehabilitation programme, and their local community.

Together we’re making big changes using small spaces. We look forward to where these super tiny, super powerful forests can take us next planting season and beyond.”

Over the last two years, increased biodiversity has been observed at MINI Tiny Forests, which have attracted seven different butterfly species – including the Red Admiral and Skipper species – as well as frogs, newts, digger wasps’ nests and over 3,000 ground dwelling invertebrates.

MINI is excited to continue monitoring the progress of its Tiny Forests, the diverse wildlife they might attract and the ways in which they are utilised by communities throughout the UK and Ireland.

For more information about Tiny Forests visit https://earthwatch.org.uk/get-involved/tiny-forests

