Auxillis Appoints New Managing Director

Mel Bebbington has been appointed Managing Director of market leading claims management and mobility business, Auxillis. Former Claims Operations Director at Somerset Bridge Limited and a Non-Executive Director at Southern Rock Insurance Company, Bebbington replaces Susan Howe who retires later this year.

This important appointment is seen as critical to the continuity of the business and capitalising on future opportunities. Harvey Stead, Redde Northgate COO who oversaw the appointment explained, ”The priority was to find someone who not only had broad experience of the insurance market and a detailed understanding of the credit hire and repair sector, but also the skills and vision to lead the business in this new chapter”.

He went on to add, “To ensure a smooth transition from the experienced hands of current MD Susan Howe, it was vital that we took time to make the right appointment and put in place a comprehensive shadowing and handover period – and crucially for Mel to meet our key partners”.

A period of Mel Bebbington’s early career was spent with Albany Assistance the forerunner of Auxillis and she said, “Seeing just how much Auxillis has developed using technology has been remarkable. But it’s the hardworking colleagues delivering a full range of high quality services to motorists that’s most impressed me. I’m very excited to be taking up the reins of such a successful operation and look forward to leading the team”.