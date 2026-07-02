NORTH EAST ENGINEERING FIRM CSD SEALING SYSTEMS HIRING TO SUPPORT DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN 2026

North East engineering firm CSD Sealing Systems is recruiting for multiple roles across the business after achieving double digit growth so far in 2026, driven by increasing projects power, water and renewables projects and high demand for its fire protection sealing solutions.

Founded in 1993 by Managing Director David Ripley, CSD has built a reputation for delivering technically advanced cable transits, pipe penetrations and sealing solutions that protect critical infrastructure. The business is seeing increased momentum from new opportunities across sectors, including projects for Siemens Energy and Hitachi Energy.

Growth is also being fuelled by increasing demand for CSD’s certified fire protection solutions across the UK, with projects spanning data centres, substations, nuclear sites and marine environments. CSD’s systems are designed to protect critical cable and pipe penetrations against fire, water, gas and smoke, supporting long-term safety and resilience in high-risk environments.

The company, which works across the UK and internationally, is now planning to grow its team substantially throughout 2026 to support new and existing projects. Roles are available for installers, managers and project supervisors, with further specialist positions expected as demand continues.

CSD currently employs more than 50 people in the region and around the UK and says its recruitment drive will create opportunities for people who want to develop long-term careers in specialist engineering, installation and project delivery.

Managing Director, David Ripley, said: “We have seen a strong start to 2026, with double digit growth and lots of new opportunities for our team. The scale and complexity of the projects we are supporting show the growing importance of specialist sealing systems in protecting and growing the UK’s critical infrastructure.

“From substations and data centres to nuclear and marine environments, our team is delivering solutions where performance, compliance and long-term reliability are essential. That demand is creating further opportunity for us to continue to grow our team and bring more opportunities to the North East and across the UK.”