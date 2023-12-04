Badly Drawn Boy For Coast Fest 24

DOUBLE CELEBRATIONS FOR COAST FEST 2024

Coast Fest 2024 Announces Badly Drawn Boy as First Headliner and Best Small Festival Award Shortlisting

Coast Festival, the highly anticipated music and arts extravaganza scheduled is thrilled to unveil its first headliner for the 2024 weekend event. Renowned for its diverse line-up, grassroots ethos and vibrant atmosphere, the weekend long festival (June 21 to 23rd) is gearing up to provide an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Taking centre stage at North Shields on the Sunday, the internationally acclaimed artist Badly Drawn Boy will deliver an electrifying performance, promising to captivate music lovers of all genres. This announcement serves as a sneak peek into the full line-up, building anticipation for what is poised to be the biggest Coast Festival to date.

Badly Drawn Boy, whose real name is Damon Michael Gough, is an English singer-songwriter and musician. Drawn Boy gained significant attention and acclaim in the early 2000s with the release of his debut album, “The Hour of Bewilderbeast” (2000), which won the Mercury Prize for Album of the Year. Known for his distinctive voice and eclectic musical style, Badly Drawn Boy incorporates elements of folk, pop, and alternative rock into his music. Some of his popular songs include “Once Around the Block,” “Disillusion,” and “Something to Talk About.”

In an exciting development, Coast Festival has received prestigious recognition with a shortlisting for three awards at the upcoming UK Festival Awards in Manchester. They have been shortlisted for Best Small Festival, Best Newcomer, and Best Grassroots Festival. This acknowledgment underscores the festival’s commitment to delivering an intimate and immersive experience for attendees while showcasing exceptional talent across various artistic disciplines.

“We are truly honoured to be shortlisted for the Best Small Festival Award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the incredible support from our loyal festivalgoers,” said John Milton Peacock, Organiser of Coast Festival. “This nomination motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering a unique and memorable event for our community.”

The UK Festival Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Manchester in December, where winners will be announced across various categories, including Best Small Festival. Coast Festival is thrilled to be among the nominees and eagerly anticipates celebrating with the vibrant festival community.

“This nomination means a lot to us as we want to provide opportunities to grassroots artists

And attract a high calibre of national touring artists such as Badly Drawn Boy,” said John.

In 2024, Coast Fest will embrace a fully family-friendly approach, welcoming parents and guardians to bring children on-site to enjoy music, activities, and special guest performers. The festival will also reintroduce its wheelchair viewing platform, enabling individuals with mobility issues to savour the festival atmosphere and all it has to offer.

Tickets are available from https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/coast-fest/