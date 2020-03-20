AN award-winning North-East brass band has postponed a celebration concert marking its 150th birthday.

Cockerton Prize Silver Band was due to stage the concert at the Dolphin Centre, in Darlington, on Saturday May 16.

However, the band has stopped rehearsals for the foreseeable future and will be rescheduling the concert.

Vice chair Linda Steel said: “We will celebrate our 150th anniversary – even if it is next year!”

The band recently became North of England 2nd section champions after winning the area contest. That qualifies them for the national finals, in Cheltenham, in September.

Members also won a string of individual awards: Best Euphonium – Dave Hodgeson; Best Soprano cornet – Beth Marston; Best bass section – Dave Bowman, Richard Mason, Steve Petty and Isaac Annesley.

Refunds are being offered on the May 16 concern by calling 01325 251482.