Banks Group gains second consecutive year of national recognition in prestigious UK Best Managed Companies programme

Members of the Banks Group team at the company's Meadowfield headquarters

County Durham-headquartered property, housebuilding and mining firm the Banks Group has been recognised as one of the UK’s top-performing private businesses for a second consecutive year in a major national business excellence initiative.

Banks has been named as a winner in the 2026 UK Best Managed Companies programme, which is run by global advisory firm Deloitte and which aims to shine a spotlight on private businesses from across the UK and the exceptional performance that drives them.

The family-owned firm is one of just three North East winners and 19 winners across the UK in the programme, which ranks entrants against a range of global benchmarks for success and ask them to demonstrate their superior performance over the past three years in relation to their peers.

It follows on from Banks recently celebrating 25 years of accreditation from Investors In People for its performance in people management in what is its 50th anniversary year.

The Best Managed Companies programme is established in over 45 territories across the world and recognises top private companies for their organisational success and contributions to their industry and the economy.

Independent judges assess applicants based on four key business ‘pillars’ – strategy, culture & commitment, capabilities & innovation and governance & financial performance.

Harry Banks OBE DL, chairman and chief executive of the Banks Group, says: “In this landmark year for the business, it feels especially pleasing to be identified once again as one of the UK’s top managed private companies and to have the quality of the work that every member of our team delivers gaining this level of recognition.

“The company’s long-term success has been built on continuous business improvement and innovation, and it remains at the heart of our operations today as much as it always has.”

Nick Hobdey, group HR director at the Banks Group, adds: “The Best Managed Companies programme goes into huge detail around all the different aspects of entrants’ business performance, strategic approach and company culture.

“To be recognised as having reached the highest standards for a second consecutive year is a real cause for celebration and will encourage us to keep aiming as high as we can in the future.

“It is testament to the excellence of the work we deliver, the commitment and abilities of the colleagues working across every part of our operations and the focus that we place on creating a vibrant workplace culture in which they can thrive.”

Claire Evans, Deloitte Private partner and UK Best Managed Companies leader, said: “The Best Managed Companies programme celebrates the passion, resilience, and focus on sustainable growth that are hallmarks of the UK’s leading private businesses.

“These businesses are purpose-driven, disciplined, and industry-leading. They are confidently navigating the future and setting an inspiring standard for success among private businesses in the UK.”