CARE FOR VETERANS EARNS TWO HOMES A SPECIAL AWARD…

TWO North East care homes have received a special award for their commitment to those who served in the Armed Forces.

Brunswick House residential care home, at Gosforth, and Bede House, Sunderland – both owned by Prestwick Care – have been granted Veteran Friendly status by the Veteran Friendly Framework.

And the awards have been granted in recognition of the special effort it takes to ensure those who have served their country receive the best emotional and practical support.

The VFF is a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

Its aim is to better support the practical, emotional and social needs of the 25,000 of veterans living in care homes in England by providing training and resources to assess and improve the care they offer.

To achieve their Veteran Friendly status, Brunswick House and Bede House were required to meet eight standards.

These included: noting Armed Forces status within care plans, addressing social isolation and signposting to support services, such as the Royal British Legion and other charities providing support for veterans or partners of veterans.

Prestwick Care CEO Bunty Malhotra said: “Those who served in the Armed Forces have done so much for our country so it’s only right that they should spend their later years in places that respect their achievements.

“And that they are given a standard of care and support that reflects our gratitude for all they have done for us.”

Kathryn Glass, VFF Project Lead at Royal Star & Garter and responsible for supporting and assessing care homes going through the scheme, said: “We’re delighted that Brunswick House and Bede House have achieved VFF status.

“This is a great commitment to their continuous improvement in the delivery of person-centred care for veteran residents and their partners.

“This programme will benefit both current and future residents, along with current and future staff, who are able to access enhanced training and guidance to better engage with the unique military experiences that their residents and partners have lived through.”

Other homes within the Prestwick Care portfolio are now working to achieve VFF status.

For more information visit https://www.prestwickcare.co.uk