North East entrepreneurs behind £2.5bn turnover turn to each other for support.

North East entrepreneurs whose businesses collectively generate more than £2.5bn in turnover and employ over 17,400 people across the region are increasingly turning to one another for practical support, according to the Entrepreneurs’ Forum’s latest Impact Report.

The not-for-profit membership organisation, which supports entrepreneurs across the region, has seen a 35% rise in one-to-one mentoring connections as business owners seek advice from fellow entrepreneurs to navigate growth, rising costs, and the opportunities created by AI.

In 2025/26, the Forum brokered 130 new mentoring connections, up from 96 the previous year. With more than 100 entrepreneurs enrolled as mentors and willing to share their experience freely, the increase reflects the organisation’s founding principle of entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs by creating opportunities for business owners to learn from those who understand the realities of building a business.

In the past year, the Forum supported 421 North East entrepreneurs through its membership, delivered 84 face-to-face events, and welcomed 1,804 people to its programme of conferences, round tables, workshops, on-site visits, private dinners, and social events.

Alongside long-standing business challenges around leadership, people, strategy and growth, the report also highlights AI as one of the key areas where entrepreneurs are seeking more practical support.

AI usage among Forum members is now close to universal, with more than 85% reporting gains at the individual-task level. Throughout the year, the Forum responded with a series of dedicated AI round tables and expert-led workshops designed to help entrepreneurs gain a deeper understanding of how AI can improve workflows, productivity, and competitiveness.

Elaine Stroud, CEO of the Entrepreneurs’ Forum, said: “This year’s Impact Report shows the real value of entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs.

“Our members represent a significant part of the North East economy, and behind those numbers are the people leading teams, making decisions, taking risks, creating new jobs, and working hard to build strong businesses.

“The increase in mentoring connections reflects the fact that founders want practical, honest support from people who understand what it takes to build and lead a business.

“While the past year has not been without challenges, what we continue to see is ambition, resilience, and a willingness among entrepreneurs to support one another.”

Founded in 2002, the Entrepreneurs’ Forum has grown from 40 founding members into a community of more than 360 business owners from across the region.

The 2025/26 Impact Report highlights the Forum’s role in creating the right environment for entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow. This included 33 social events, 5,610 hours of learning, and continued support for entrepreneurs through the Scale-up Leaders’ Academy.

Brendon Hayward, chair of the Entrepreneurs’ Forum, added: “We were incredibly proud to see our Scale-up Leaders’ Academy fully endorsed by the ScaleUp Institute this year. It is a real highlight for the team and recognises the quality of work being done here in the North East to support ambitious scaling businesses.

“Entrepreneurship can be exciting, but it can also be lonely. The role of the Entrepreneurs’ Forum is to make it easier for business owners to connect with others who understand the journey they are on.

“When entrepreneurs come together to share lessons and challenge each other’s thinking, it creates stronger businesses. That is good for them, good for their teams, and good for the North East economy.”

The full Impact Report is available at EntrepreneursForum.net