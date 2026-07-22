North East manufacturers urged to review warehousing as exports continue to grow

The North East has once again cemented its position as one of Britain’s exporting powerhouses after new figures showed businesses across the region exported £13.3 billion worth of goods in the year to March 2026.

While many parts of the country have found international trade difficult over the past year, the North East has quietly continued to outperform. From automotive and advanced engineering to chemicals and food manufacturing, the region has built a reputation for making products that travel well beyond UK borders.

It’s good news for local manufacturers, but it also tells a bigger story.

Growing exports don’t just mean factories are busier. They mean more stock needs somewhere to go, more deliveries need organising and more products are moving through warehouses before reaching customers across the UK and overseas. Success on the production line has a habit of creating pressure everywhere else.

Growth creates challenges that customers never see

When people think about manufacturing, they tend to picture machines, production lines and skilled workers. Far less visible is everything that happens once a product leaves the factory floor.

Every additional order needs to be stored, picked, packed and shipped. Larger export contracts can mean holding significantly more stock than a business has needed before, while seasonal peaks can leave warehouses stretched almost overnight.

For businesses that have grown steadily over the past few years, logistics often becomes one of those problems that creeps up unnoticed. The warehouse that comfortably handled orders two years ago can suddenly feel cramped, deliveries become harder to coordinate and staff spend more time moving products around than adding value.

None of those issues make headlines, but they can quietly eat into margins if they’re left unchecked.

Warehousing is no longer just somewhere to store products

The role of the warehouse has changed dramatically.

Modern warehouses have become an extension of customer service. Retailers and distributors expect accurate stock levels, shorter lead times and reliable deliveries, while manufacturers want products moving quickly rather than sitting on shelves.

That’s forcing many businesses to ask whether their existing setup is still right for the next stage of growth.

Some will invest in larger premises. Others are choosing to outsource warehousing altogether, giving themselves the flexibility to increase or reduce storage space without committing to another building, more equipment or additional warehouse staff.

For many businesses, the decision isn’t about finding the cheapest option. It’s about finding a model that allows them to grow without creating operational headaches every time a new contract lands.

Looking at the true cost

One of the biggest surprises for growing manufacturers is how expensive warehousing can become once the hidden costs are taken into account.

Rent is only part of the picture. Staffing, insurance, forklift trucks, racking, utilities, warehouse management systems and ongoing maintenance all add up, particularly as operations become more complex.

Those costs don’t always arrive all at once either. They tend to creep in over time as businesses expand, making it difficult to know exactly when an existing warehouse has stopped being the most efficient option.

As the latest export figures demonstrate, the North East continues to punch above its weight on the global stage. The manufacturers driving that success have already proved they can make products the world wants to buy. The next challenge is making sure the logistics behind those products are just as ready for the region’s next phase of growth.