Future teachers take their first steps in the classroom at County Durham school

Future and current teachers at St Aidan’s CoE Academy, in Darlington. Picture: Supplied

A NORTH East school has welcomed aspiring teachers into the classroom as part of a programme designed to give trainees their first taste of life in education.

St Aidan’s Church of England Academy, in Darlington, welcomed 23 new teacher trainees for a week-long placement after being selected by training provider Teach First to support its Summer Institute programme.

The trainees spent the week gaining hands-on classroom experience, observing experienced teachers and delivering their first lessons, ahead of beginning full-time teacher training in September.

Among those taking part was Alan Sulaivany, who hopes to qualify as a teacher, and found the placement gave him a valuable insight into school life.

He said: “Working at St Aidan’s this week and being carefully guided by my mentors, Miss Simpson and Miss Moss, has been an incredibly gratifying experience.

“I want to thank the school, its staff, and its pupils for welcoming us all and for meeting all our needs as trainees.”

Rebecca Mitchell, Development Lead Secondary at Teach First, said: “We have a strong history of working with St Aidan’s to produce excellent teachers who have made an impact within the school and across the region.

“Working with St Aidan’s over Summer Institute is the start of this journey, and allows us to ensure our trainees have the best possible start to their career in teaching.”

Laura Porter, Head of School at St Aidan’s Academy, said welcoming the trainees was a “privilege” and reiterated the school’s commitment to supporting the next generation of educators.

She said: “As a school rooted in the Biblical vision of ‘Life in all its fullness’ (John 10:10), we believe in creating opportunities for every individual to grow, flourish, and realise their God-given potential.

“We hope their time with us will inspire them, challenge them and equip them to make a lasting difference in the lives of children.”