Everyone spends a large portion of their life at the office. For this reason, you generally want to be part of a working environment in which you feel good. However, this can’t always be the case. Unfortunately, it’s not unusual to dislike your job and even dread waking up in the morning and showing up. Many people out there are in the exact same situation, but that is likely to provide little comfort when you still have to deal with this unlikable situation on a daily basis. And while you want to change your job, it’s likely not feasible for you to do so for various personal reasons. Maybe the job you hate pays well, and you need the extra money right now, while the job you want to do offers a lower salary.

Uncertainty is another factor. The thought of leaving for the unknown and the possibility of insecurity and instability don’t sound appealing and can even cause you to feel anxious. Nobody likes feeling like a fish out of water, even for a short while. If you’ve got a family and children, you can also be worried that you’ll fail to provide well for them. In some cases, it can also be a case of a lack of confidence or stubbornness. Whatever the reason, you need to find a way to deal with going to a job you hate every day and managing to make the best of it somehow. Here are some things you should remember.

Focus on purpose

If you can’t find happiness at work, you should at least be able to find purpose. That is, you should try to remind yourself why your work matters. Focus on the implications your job has for your family and your community. Think of the positive aspects, how it helps you and how others benefit from your work. This can help you set aside some of the negatives, so you’re not constantly thinking of your boss driving you mad or irritating and rude co-workers.

It also helps to think about what drew you into this position and this field in the first place. Surely some goals and values attracted you to the area, and they can still serve as powerful motivators if you know how to channel them. It can often seem like everything you do is pointless when you hate your job, and this can be a real downer. And while it is undoubtedly challenging to focus on the positive aspects, it’s also the only way you can ensure you won’t become sad or depressed until you find a better opportunity.

Get some perspective

When you overthink too much, it can be the case that even the things that can seem optimistic disappear and you can’t help but focus on the negatives. The best thing to do is to change your perspective and shift your focus on small, daily wins that can help transform your mindset and see things from a different view. Focus on the things you can control, and don’t just brush off your achievements. Reward yourself when you succeed in accomplishing something, even if it’s just by quietly acknowledging your success and giving yourself an earnest “Good job!”. It can make a massive difference in the way you relate to your work.

It’s also essential that you don’t overwork yourself. It can be challenging to see things clearly when you’re swarmed with work and can barely make sense of everything that’s happening to you. You must also make sure you protect your free time. Enjoy the moments you spend with family and friends. When you have a job you don’t like, you’ll likely feel stressed and frustrated more often than not. These issues can bleed into your private life and impact the way you interact with your loved ones. Relationships can go sour this way, so you must remember not to be overfocused on the present. Remind yourself of what’s important to you and steer your attention back to the present.

Constructive dismissal

If the situation becomes too dire and you’re dealing with a hostile environment in the workplace, you should become aware of how employment law regards constructive dismissal. This is a situation in which an employee resigns as a result of unfavourable conditions in the workplace. Since this resignation is not precisely voluntary, constructive dismissal is, in actuality, a termination. Many types of behaviour could constitute grounds for termination, including sexual harassment, intimidation, or unreasonable work demands.

If this becomes your situation, you should be aware that you can file a compensation claim against your employer. The amount you can receive depends on the particulars of your case, so an expert attorney will be able to advise you on how much you can expect to receive. As a general rule, bringing as much proof as possible concerning your employer’s behaviour is a good idea. If your employer can prove in court that your conduct was also unsatisfactory, the overall quantum you are eligible to receive in compensation decreases. To get a better idea of the intricacies of the legal proceedings, it’s important to discuss with a lawyer that can offer customised guidance depending on your case.

Talk about it

If the cause of your distress is a co-worker, you can discuss it with your boss. Try and put your point across reasonably and maturely and refrain from sounding overly critical. In the eyes of someone who’s not objectively aware of the situation, it can cause you to lose credibility. If you don’t believe that’s going to solve anything, it’s worth remembering that your job isn’t your whole world. There are people outside of work you can talk to, such as friends and relatives. It helps to have someone listen to you and offer an outsider’s perspective. Moreover, some of them may have experienced what you’re going through as well, and as such, can impart to you some practical wisdom on what to do. Lastly, if you feel like talking to a professional is going to help, discuss it with a counsellor or psychotherapist.

It’s tough feeling stuck in a job you hate, but it’s not the end of the world. You need to try and find the silver lining until you’re ready to pursue something better.