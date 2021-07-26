Bellway Durham is marking a new era in Stockton, as the company ‘passes the torch’ from one landmark development site to the next.

The housebuilder recently handed over the keys to the final plot at Queensgate, a 10-year project which has delivered 474 new homes off Yarm Road in Stockton.

While the final occupants have been moving into their new homes at Queensgate, Bellway has also commenced work at Old School Gardens, a development of 80 homes set to transform a former school site off Blakeston Lane.

Following an early launch at the beginning of the year, due to high demand for housing in the area, the first homes at Old School Gardens have already been reserved by buyers, marking the start of a new chapter for the housebuilder.

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager of Bellway Durham, said: “Queensgate has been a flagship project for our division, and we are proud to see it reach a successful end, in time to begin more housebuilding within Stockton.

“There is still a great demand for new housing here and we are looking forward to continuing our legacy within the area, by delivering a further collection of high-quality new homes at Old School Gardens.

“Potential buyers who are interested in any of the homes at Old School Gardens can contact our sales team at the development.”

Once construction work is complete at Old School Gardens, Bellway will have delivered a total of 554 homes within Stockton.

There’s a selection of three-bedroom homes currently available at Old School Gardens, with prices starting from £179,995. A three-bedroom Harper showhome is set to launch at the development in August.

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 01642 037419.