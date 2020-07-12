A £1m charitable fund has opened its second round of funding to support people and communities across the North East region.

The Bernicia Foundation, which is led by North East housing association Bernicia, awarded £130,000 among 14 organisations from the first round launched in January this year, as well as releasing £200,000 in April for local authorities to help charities and organisations tackle hardship caused by the Coronavirus crisis.

Applications are now being welcomed for two grants:

valued at up to £1,000 will target inspirational young people aged 24 and under. Inclusion Grants of between £5,000 and £10,000 will be made to voluntary or community groups, registered charities, social enterprises and co-operatives with an annual income under £750,000 per year.

Andrea Malcolm, Director of the Bernicia Foundation, said: “As a responsible business and landlord solely focussed on the North East region, Bernicia recognised its important role and the opportunity to support our wider communities. In response to this, we created The Bernicia Foundation.

“At The Foundation, we’re inspired daily by the creativity and determination of people to support one another and want to do all that we can to help. It’s heart-warming to see the difference the funds already awarded have made to peoples’ lives across the region and I’m looking forward to hearing from more individuals and organisations who can benefit from the grants.”

The Bernicia Foundation encourages applications from organisations committed to delivering real community benefits, such as tackling loneliness and accessing employment opportunities, as well as providing support for young talent to flourish. The closing date for this round is Friday 14 August.

For more information and to apply visit www.berniciafoundation.com