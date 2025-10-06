Bingo, cake and raffle prizes raise hundreds for Macmillan Cancer Support

HUNDREDS of pounds were raised for Macmillan Cancer Support thanks to a joint fundraising event hosted by two North East care homes and a church group.

St Francis of Assisi Church Friendship Group, Ingleby Care Home, and Hazelgrove Court Care Home brought residents, families, staff, and supporters together for the fundraiser.

Held at St Francis of Assisi Church, Ingleby Barwick, dozens of attendees enjoyed various games, sweet and savoury treats, hot and cold drinks, and catching up with friends.

The event raised £500 for Macmillan Cancer Support, which provides practical, emotional and financial support to people living with cancer and their families across the UK.

Ingleby Care Home, on Lamb Lane, provided a “guess how many sweets in the jar” game, along with a tombola and raffle prizes.

Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, contributed a “guess the weight of the cake” challenge, a “guess the name of the teddy” game and additional raffle prizes.

And the St Francis of Assisi Church Friendship Group hosted and provided the refreshments.

Guests also enjoyed a lively game of Spanish bingo, with the winner required to shout “Olay, Olay, Olay, Olay!” to claim their prize.

Olive Smith, 89, a resident at Ingleby Care Home, said: “I love playing Spanish bingo, even though I didn’t win.”

Joyce Tibbett, 91, from Hazelgrove Court Care Home, added: “I love supporting Macmillan as everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer in their lives.”

John Hymes, 70, also from Ingleby Care Home, said: “It has been a wonderful event and the food provided by St Francis Friendship Group was amazing.”

Mike English, home manager at Ingleby Care Home, was delighted to win a raffle prize, while staff from all three organisations praised the success of the event.

Kirsty O’Connor, Angela Hudson, Sharon Lewis and Sue Dixon – representing Ingleby Care Home, Hazelgrove Court Care Home, and the St Francis Friendship Group, respectively – all agreed it was a fantastic opportunity to work together for a good cause.

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “It’s amazing what can be achieved when care homes and the community come together.

“Supporting Macmillan means so much to so many, and we’re proud to have played a part in raising funds for such an important charity.”