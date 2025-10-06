North East Generosity Powers ‘Feed a Friend for a Fiver’ Christmas Appeal

The People’s Kitchen, a Newcastle-based charity supporting homeless and vulnerable people across the North East, is celebrating its 40th year by launching its much-loved Christmas initiative, Feed a Friend for a Fiver.

For just £5, donors can provide a hot festive meal, companionship, and essential support for someone who would otherwise go without this Christmas. The campaign is about more than just food. It’s a friendship. And because the charity is run entirely by volunteers, every penny raised goes directly to supporting people in need. Any funds not used during the festive season will help provide meals throughout the year ahead.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of the North-East, previous campaigns have raised over £200,000. This has helped The People’s Kitchen to serve thousands of meals, provide warm clothing, toiletries, and friendship to people in need throughout the year. But as the demand for our support continues to grow, every donation this year is more vital than ever to ensure no one is left behind.”

“Feed a Friend for a Fiver is more than just a meal – it’s about showing people that they are not forgotten, especially at Christmas. Every donation helps us to fight hunger and loneliness in our city and across the North East. As we mark 40 years of service, we’re reminded that none of this would be possible without the kindness of our supporters and the dedication of our volunteers,” said Maggie Pavlou, Trustee of The People’s Kitchen.

You can support the Feed a Friend for a Fiver campaign by helping us spread the word or, if you are able, by kindly donating directly via our JustGiving page:

About The Peoples Kitchen:

The People’s Kitchen supports homeless and vulnerable people in the North East of England. Opening in 1985, The People’s Kitchen shares hot meals, clothing packages, toiletries, food, mobile phones and sleeping bags to those who might be sleeping rough or recently placed in housing with no belongings. Run entirely by volunteers, The People’s Kitchen serves around 300 hot meals a day, 365 days a year.

For more information, visit https://peopleskitchen.co.uk/

JUST GIVING https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/peopleskitchen2025

TEXT Text KITCHEN to 70490