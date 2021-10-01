A Newcastle biotech, specialising in nanorobotic technology to improve the diagnosis of some of the world’s most serious diseases, has joined Newcastle Helix.

Nanovery, a biotechnology company formed in 2018, are developing nanorobots for a quick and easy test to help in the diagnosis of cancer and other diseases. The test is based on DNA nanotechnology and costs less than tissue biopsy, whilst reducing risk to patients.

The company, formed in London, moved to Newcastle in 2020, to collaborate and access some of the city’s most renowned academics and partners in the field of research and development, including Newcastle University and Newcastle Centre for Cancer.

Nanovery’s move into the state-of-the-art Biosphere building is a testament to Newcastle’s status as a leading UK city in health and life science and has been allowed the company to recruit from the city’s local talent pool, with half of their workforce having been recruited in the city since their recent relocation.

The Biosphere is a fit-for-purpose laboratory and office building dedicated to life science innovation, research, development, and commercialisation. The facility is located in the heart of Newcastle’s vibrant and historic City Centre and £1.7bn life science eco-system.

Jurek Kozyra, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanovery said:

“Having learnt about the huge challenge around diagnostics with cancer early on in my career, I knew I wanted to start up a company that could work towards developing a more efficient diagnostics solution for serious diseases, with the goal to bring more regular testing to clinicians and patients.

“Nanobots can detect cancer cells at a faster rate than current methods, and more efficiently than scans and biopsies which are often slow, expensive and come with a risk to patients. Adding our Nanorobots to blood samples makes the process more than 100 times faster, providing results in hours, as opposed to weeks.

“We’re delighted to be joining Newcastle’s budding life science cluster on Newcastle Helix. Newcastle is a great place to build partnerships, even beyond the Centre of Cancer, who we are already working alongside.

“There is incredible potential to grow and expand our team in The Biosphere and we look forward to networking and sharing knowledge and expertise amongst the variety of life science companies that exist in The Biosphere and North East.”

Councillor Joyce McCarty, cabinet member for Inclusive Economy at Newcastle City Council said:

“Our health and life science sector continues to attract a variety of innovative and enterprising companies, who are not only creating new jobs in the city, but adding to our portfolio of life science companies developing new and future focused ways for people to live healthier and longer lives.

“We’re delighted to see Nanovery make Newcastle their home due to our outstanding resources in the sector including world-class research and development, happening across our universities, and the organisations that work to support life science start-ups and scale-ups. The scale of start-ups that have chosen to make The Biosphere their base for innovation and invention over the last 12 months is proof that our city is leading the way in health and life science.”

Luke Dunnett, Property Business Manager at The Biosphere, added:

“A huge welcome to Nanovery, who’s work to improve the diagnosis of diseases such as cancer aims to make a difference not only in our country, but around the world.

“They’ll be joining a range of established businesses and university spin-outs using cutting edge technology to help fight the many challenges faced in the health and medical industry.

“We couldn’t be more proud of talent in our life science cluster and delighted to see more of our city’s people and graduates in the field getting the opportunity to work for companies, such as Nanovery. We look forward to watching their business flourish and become a part of the Biosphere and Newcastle Helix community.“

The Biosphere is a purpose-built laboratory facility on Newcastle Helix dedicated to the commercialisation of life sciences. It has secured significant funding through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the Government’s Local Growth Deal through the North East LEP. Both funds help local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations.

For further information about Nanovery visit https://www.nanovery.co.uk/