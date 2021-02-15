The caffeine alchemists at Black Insomnia Coffee have come up with another body-jolting offering. Dark Roast Grounds are richer and darker, promising the same notorious super-high caffeine kick.

The CEO of Black Insomnia, Jim Walker, said: “It’s for the workaholics, the early-starters, the grafters, and the ones who go the extra mile.”

“When you need a super-high caffeine kick, Black Insomnia delivers that and more just when you need it most. With a range of products to suit your lifestyle, we are ready and waiting for your next challenge.”

This robust coffee is deeper tasting than ever before and has 1105mg of caffeine in every 12oz standard sized mug, which is a whopping four times the strength of most high street brands.

This energy-enhancing delight is made from Arabica and Robusta beans in the traditional Italian way by barrel-roasting them in small batches.

This carefully tended blend is perfect for the coffee connoisseur who loves a heavier, more intense brew with a nutty aroma and dark chocolatey aftertaste.

The caffeine content in beans can vary, so Black Insomnia sources from producers of the tastiest, highest-content beans. Only the right kind of high-caffeine beans are selected for roasting, which is what gives Black Insomnia coffee its unique flavour and potent kick.

Jim Walker added “Black Insomnia is all about supporting the hardest working people around. Nobody is more deserving of support than our fantastic NHS workers, who are putting themselves in harm’s way for our safety every single day. Early starts and night shifts are second nature to our NHS. That’s why we at Black Insomnia offer a permanent 15% off discount to all NHS workers to keep them alert and fuelled through the longest days and toughest nights. It’s the least we can do!”

Black Insomnia Grounds (DARK) retails at £14.99 and is available here:

https://blackinsomnia.co.uk/products/black-insomnia-dark

Connoisseur information

Roast level: Dark

Colour grade: Dark (https://lenscoffee.com/roast-levels/)

Internal colour grade: 95 (Internal scale at factory)

Roasting duration (minutes): 14

Flavour profile: Nutty, dark chocolate

Intensity: 8 (https://www.roastandpost.com/Coffee-Encyclopedia/Beginners-Guide-to-Coffee/Flavour-and-Strength-Guide/)

Further information on Black Insomnia Coffee is available at https://blackinsomnia.co.uk/

