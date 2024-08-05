Blane joins Amethyst’s team

A North East housebuilder is strengthening its team by appointing a new buyer.

Blane Carr, 44, from Blyth joins Amethyst Homes, which has increased its workforce from just three to 25 in the past decade.

His new role includes materials purchasing and plant hire for Amethyst’s construction sites in Consett, Newcastle and south east Northumberland.

Blane’s interest in construction began during a part time sales job with a building supplies firm whilst at university. Switching to a competitor, he progressed to branch manager and other roles, where he was approached by a Construction Director to trial being a buyer.

He said: “My degree was in Business and Marketing, however after part time working in the construction sector, whilst studying, I was given the opportunity to explore different roles and fortuitously, buying is one I enjoy and have been able to develop my skills and knowledge in this area for the last decade.

“I am enjoying the challenges of my role with Amethyst, which includes embracing new construction methods, adapting to industry legislations and focusing on providing renewable energy sources into house design.”

Blane’s role will involve producing materials schedules from working drawings, assessing supplier quotations and negotiating, producing and reviewing material budgets for new sites. He will also project and report on material cost increases and produce budget control reports throughout the life of a development.

Richard Bass, Managing Director at Amethyst Homes, said: “We are pleased to welcome Blane to the team and are confident his skills and experience fit with our needs as the business expands. The industry is rapidly evolving. Legislation, a drive for greener homes and economics requires developers to be more flexible, adaptable and innovative.”

Established in 2013, Amethyst Homes has built its business around its customers, with a strong emphasis on providing quality, sustainable homes in the communities in which people choose to live and work. To date it has delivered over 450 properties in the North East.

Currently operating at Consett, south east Northumberland and Newcastle, Amethyst specialises in a wide range of housing from starter homes to family properties and affordable bungalows.

In addition to its home building successes, since the beginning of 2022, Amethyst has trained two apprentices and invested over £3m into local jobs and training and within the supply chain.

The company achieved a 5-star rating from the Home Builders Federation this year for customer satisfaction and was awarded Gold Standard in 2023 and 2024 by independent company, In-House Research, with over 97% of customers surveyed this year stating they would recommend Amethyst Homes to friends and family.

Its developments – Regents Park in Consett and the completed, Meadows at Stillington – won Premier Guarantee, Quality Recognition Awards in 2021, 2022 and 2023 for the high standard of homes delivered. Regents Park was named ‘Development of the Year’ 2023 (101 plus plots) by Premier Guarantee in recognition of the site management team for consistently delivering quality workmanship.

For more information and the range of properties available, please visit: www.amethysthomes.co.uk